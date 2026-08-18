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The live 3EYES price today is 0 USD.3EYES market cap is 13,949.12 USD. Track real-time 3EYES to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live 3EYES price today is 0 USD.3EYES market cap is 13,949.12 USD. Track real-time 3EYES to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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3EYES Price Info

What is 3EYES

3EYES Whitepaper

3EYES Official Website

3EYES Tokenomics

3EYES Price Forecast

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3EYES Price (3EYES)

Unlisted

1 3EYES to USD Live Price:

$0.00001525
$0.00001525$0.00001525
+44.20%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
3EYES (3EYES) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:18:10 (UTC+8)

3EYES Price Today

The live 3EYES (3EYES) price today is $ 0, with a 40.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current 3EYES to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 3EYES.

3EYES currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 13,949.12, with a circulating supply of 941.22M 3EYES. During the last 24 hours, 3EYES traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 3EYES moved +0.38% in the last hour and -38.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

3EYES (3EYES) Market Information

$ 13.95K
$ 13.95K$ 13.95K

--
----

$ 14.82K
$ 14.82K$ 14.82K

941.22M
941.22M 941.22M

999,885,545.937405
999,885,545.937405 999,885,545.937405

The current Market Cap of 3EYES is $ 13.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 3EYES is 941.22M, with a total supply of 999885545.937405. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.82K.

3EYES Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.38%

+40.07%

-38.14%

-38.14%

3EYES (3EYES) Price History USD

During today, the price change of 3EYES to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 3EYES to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 3EYES to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 3EYES to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+40.07%
30 Days$ 0+51.67%
60 Days$ 0-6.49%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for 3EYES

3EYES (3EYES) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of 3EYES in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
3EYES (3EYES) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of 3EYES could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price 3EYES will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for 3EYES price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking 3EYES Price Prediction.

What is 3EYES (3EYES)

3eyes is a multi-disciplinary, viral creative developer specialising in realtime 3D web experiences, AI development and web3 technologies. With a 15 year long career in creative industries, 3eyes has become a known name for building out exciting interactive and immersive technologies. The token $3EYES is the backbone of all projects and artistic explorations, built in public, by 3eyes - starting with DegenBox - a platform built for communities to create their own, provably fair, onchain games of chance.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

3EYES (3EYES) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Cat-ThemedEntertainmentMeme

About 3EYES

Which blockchain network does 3EYES run on?

3EYES operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of 3EYES?

The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of 40.06% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does 3EYES belong to?

3EYES falls under the Entertainment,Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Cat-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare 3EYES with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of 3EYES?

Its market capitalization is £10279.0397863429920000, placing the asset at rank #6768. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of 3EYES is currently circulating?

There are 941220486.242029 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for 3EYES today?

Over the past day, 3EYES generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, 3EYES fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About 3EYES

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:18:10 (UTC+8)

3EYES (3EYES) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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