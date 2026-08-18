Which blockchain network does 3EYES run on?

3EYES operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of 3EYES?

The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of 40.06% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does 3EYES belong to?

3EYES falls under the Entertainment,Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Cat-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare 3EYES with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of 3EYES?

Its market capitalization is £10279.0397863429920000, placing the asset at rank #6768. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of 3EYES is currently circulating?

There are 941220486.242029 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for 3EYES today?

Over the past day, 3EYES generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, 3EYES fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.