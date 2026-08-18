375ai Price Today

The live 375ai (EAT) price today is $ 0.00624447, with a 6.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current EAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00624447 per EAT.

375ai currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,993,649, with a circulating supply of 639.55M EAT. During the last 24 hours, EAT traded between $ 0.00578076 (low) and $ 0.00637284 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.076463, while the all-time low was $ 0.00540264.

In short-term performance, EAT moved +1.82% in the last hour and -8.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 77.26K.

375ai (EAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.99M$ 3.99M $ 3.99M Volume (24H) $ 77.26K$ 77.26K $ 77.26K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.24M$ 6.24M $ 6.24M Circulation Supply 639.55M 639.55M 639.55M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of 375ai is $ 3.99M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 77.26K. The circulating supply of EAT is 639.55M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.24M.