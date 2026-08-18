2u2 Price Today

The live 2u2 (2U2) price today is ￡ 0.00285, with a 1.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current 2U2 to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.00285 per 2U2.

2u2 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- 2U2. During the last 24 hours, 2U2 traded between ￡ 0.00262 (low) and ￡ 0.00326 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, 2U2 moved +1.78% in the last hour and -38.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 13.15K.

2u2 (2U2) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 13.15K￡ 13.15K ￡ 13.15K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 5.70M￡ 5.70M ￡ 5.70M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of 2u2 is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 13.15K. The circulating supply of 2U2 is --, with a total supply of 2000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 5.70M.