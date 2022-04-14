MOON (2MOON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MOON (2MOON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MOON (2MOON) Information MOON is the ultimate AI-powered game where you can explore, colonize and create a thriving civilization on the moon! Developed on the binance blockchain, in partnership with NASA and SpaceX astronauts, MOON is an interactive game that takes you on an out-of-this-world adventure, offering a plethora of opportunities to build businesses, form communities, and engage in social and political activities, all set in a captivating lunar landscape. Official Website: https://moon.ws/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.moon.ws/moon-whitepaper Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x817b32d386cFc1F872de306DfAeDfDa36429cA1E Buy 2MOON Now!

MOON (2MOON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MOON (2MOON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 86.11K $ 86.11K $ 86.11K Total Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 43.47B $ 43.47B $ 43.47B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 198.10K $ 198.10K $ 198.10K All-Time High: $ 0.00068 $ 0.00068 $ 0.00068 All-Time Low: $ 0.000001022454904529 $ 0.000001022454904529 $ 0.000001022454904529 Current Price: $ 0.000001981 $ 0.000001981 $ 0.000001981 Learn more about MOON (2MOON) price

MOON (2MOON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MOON (2MOON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of 2MOON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many 2MOON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand 2MOON's tokenomics, explore 2MOON token's live price!

How to Buy 2MOON Interested in adding MOON (2MOON) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy 2MOON, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy 2MOON on MEXC now!

MOON (2MOON) Price History Analysing the price history of 2MOON helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore 2MOON Price History now!

2MOON Price Prediction Want to know where 2MOON might be heading? Our 2MOON price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See 2MOON token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!