21Million (21M) Information 21Million is a unique token backed by multiple cryptocurrencies and equipped with an innovative hybrid burning mechanism. Official Website: https://21million.finance/ Whitepaper: https://21million.finance/assets/whitepaper/21Million_Whitepaper_English.pdf Buy 21M Now!

Market Cap: $ 650.87K
Total Supply: $ 17.98M
Circulating Supply: $ 17.56M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 666.44K
All-Time High: $ 0.085285
All-Time Low: $ 0.01591473
Current Price: $ 0.03706973

21Million (21M) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of 21Million (21M) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of 21M tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many 21M tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand 21M's tokenomics, explore 21M token's live price!

