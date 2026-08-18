What is the real-time price of 2016 today?

The live price of 2016 stands at £, moving -0.29% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for 2016?

2016 has traded between £ and £, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is 2016 showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is 2016 currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests 2016 is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of 2016?

With a market cap of £9600.6466821396285000, 2016 is ranked #7007, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has 2016 seen recently?

The token generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does 2016 compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is £0.0033701607915946110000, while the ATL is £, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence 2016's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (999095496.733614 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.