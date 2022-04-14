1ex (1EX) Tokenomics
1ex (1EX) Information
1ex Trading Board - is your Co-Pilot in trading. The one-stop ecosystem for institutional traders. Specializing in software tailored for professional traders, 1ex offers a comprehensive suite featuring 1ex Algo, empowering professional market participants to create custom trading bots, 1ex AI News, a smart feed offering real-time news analysis. Currently in development are 1ex Smart DOM, a sophisticated tool for trading positions management & Risk Management that will facilitate professional trading companies with a robust system to control trading and operational risks.
Beyond software, the 1ex token will serve a dual purpose, holding both investment appeal and practical utility. 1ex token holders will be able to enjoy access to the main functions of the Trading Board, the ability to reduce trading commissions by using 1EX tokens, an opportunity to stake 1EX tokens for rewards, access to the 1ex academy. The utility will become available as products are released.
In summary, 1ex stands as a reliable ally for professional traders, offering practical solutions and tools to enhance their trading experience.
1ex (1EX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for 1ex (1EX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
1ex (1EX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of 1ex (1EX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of 1EX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many 1EX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
1EX Price Prediction
