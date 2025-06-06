1ex Trading Board - is your Co-Pilot in trading. The one-stop ecosystem for institutional traders. Specializing in software tailored for professional traders, 1ex offers a comprehensive suite featuring 1ex Algo, empowering professional market participants to create custom trading bots, 1ex AI News, a smart feed offering real-time news analysis. Currently in development are 1ex Smart DOM, a sophisticated tool for trading positions management & Risk Management that will facilitate professional trading companies with a robust system to control trading and operational risks. Beyond software, the 1ex token will serve a dual purpose, holding both investment appeal and practical utility. 1ex token holders will be able to enjoy access to the main functions of the Trading Board, the ability to reduce trading commissions by using 1EX tokens, an opportunity to stake 1EX tokens for rewards, access to the 1ex academy. The utility will become available as products are released. In summary, 1ex stands as a reliable ally for professional traders, offering practical solutions and tools to enhance their trading experience.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.