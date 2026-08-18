1clawAI Price Today

The live 1clawAI (1CLAWAI) price today is $ 0, with a 6.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current 1CLAWAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 1CLAWAI.

1clawAI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 94,384, with a circulating supply of 100.00B 1CLAWAI. During the last 24 hours, 1CLAWAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 1CLAWAI moved -0.30% in the last hour and +17.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

1clawAI (1CLAWAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 94.38K$ 94.38K $ 94.38K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 94.38K$ 94.38K $ 94.38K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of 1clawAI is $ 94.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 1CLAWAI is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 94.38K.