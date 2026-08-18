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The live 1clawAI price today is 0 USD.1CLAWAI market cap is 94,384 USD. Track real-time 1CLAWAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live 1clawAI price today is 0 USD.1CLAWAI market cap is 94,384 USD. Track real-time 1CLAWAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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1CLAWAI Price Info

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1CLAWAI Price Forecast

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1clawAI Price (1CLAWAI)

Unlisted

1 1CLAWAI to USD Live Price:

$0.000000945982
$0.000000945982$0.000000945982
+6.20%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
1clawAI (1CLAWAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:15:51 (UTC+8)

1clawAI Price Today

The live 1clawAI (1CLAWAI) price today is $ 0, with a 6.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current 1CLAWAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 1CLAWAI.

1clawAI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 94,384, with a circulating supply of 100.00B 1CLAWAI. During the last 24 hours, 1CLAWAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 1CLAWAI moved -0.30% in the last hour and +17.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

1clawAI (1CLAWAI) Market Information

$ 94.38K
$ 94.38K$ 94.38K

--
----

$ 94.38K
$ 94.38K$ 94.38K

100.00B
100.00B 100.00B

100,000,000,000.0
100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of 1clawAI is $ 94.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 1CLAWAI is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 94.38K.

1clawAI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.30%

+6.07%

+17.42%

+17.42%

1clawAI (1CLAWAI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of 1clawAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 1clawAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 1clawAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 1clawAI to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+6.07%
30 Days$ 0-46.57%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for 1clawAI

1clawAI (1CLAWAI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of 1CLAWAI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
1clawAI (1CLAWAI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of 1clawAI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price 1clawAI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for 1CLAWAI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking 1clawAI Price Prediction.

What is 1clawAI (1CLAWAI)

1claw is secret management built for the AI agent era. It keeps API keys, tokens, and credentials inside HSM vaults with optional MPC key splitting across GCP, AWS, and Azure, so agents fetch what they need at runtime through short-lived tokens instead of holding raw secrets in context, logs, or memory.

The platform plugs natively into Claude, Cursor, and GPT through an MCP server, and extends into two specialized products: Shroud, a TEE based LLM proxy that inspects every request and response across roughly 20 detection layers to redact secrets, block prompt injection, and enforce per agent policies on providers, models, and budgets; and Intents, a transaction signing API that lets onchain agents submit intents without ever holding private keys, with guardrails for address allowlists, value caps, chain restrictions, and Tenderly simulation across 109+ EVM chains plus key generation for Bitcoin, Solana, XRP, Cardano, and Tron.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About 1clawAI

What is today's price of 1clawAI (1CLAWAI)?

The live price is £, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 6.07%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of 1CLAWAI are in circulation?

The circulating supply of 1CLAWAI is 100000000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own 1clawAI?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of 1CLAWAI across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of 1clawAI today?

The market capitalization stands at £69551.11800559440000, positioning 1clawAI at rank #4942 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is 1CLAWAI being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded £-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of 1clawAI?

The recent price movement of 6.07% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Base Ecosystem,Privacy Infrastructure,Privacy, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About 1clawAI

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:15:51 (UTC+8)

1clawAI (1CLAWAI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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