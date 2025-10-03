The live R0AR TOKEN price today is 0.01308 USD. Track real-time 1R0R to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore 1R0R price trend easily at MEXC now.The live R0AR TOKEN price today is 0.01308 USD. Track real-time 1R0R to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore 1R0R price trend easily at MEXC now.

R0AR TOKEN Price(1R0R)

$0.01308
$0.01308$0.01308
+1.16%1D
R0AR TOKEN (1R0R) Live Price Chart
R0AR TOKEN (1R0R) Price Information (USD)

$ 0.01286
$ 0.01286$ 0.01286
$ 0.01329
$ 0.01329$ 0.01329
$ 0.01286
$ 0.01286$ 0.01286

$ 0.01329
$ 0.01329$ 0.01329

$ 0.05359728874422925
$ 0.05359728874422925$ 0.05359728874422925

$ 0.003689277531738991
$ 0.003689277531738991$ 0.003689277531738991

+0.22%

+1.16%

-24.05%

-24.05%

R0AR TOKEN (1R0R) real-time price is $ 0.01308. Over the past 24 hours, 1R0R traded between a low of $ 0.01286 and a high of $ 0.01329, showing active market volatility. 1R0R's all-time high price is $ 0.05359728874422925, while its all-time low price is $ 0.003689277531738991.

In terms of short-term performance, 1R0R has changed by +0.22% over the past hour, +1.16% over 24 hours, and -24.05% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

R0AR TOKEN (1R0R) Market Information

--
----

$ 10.59K
$ 10.59K$ 10.59K

$ 130.80M
$ 130.80M$ 130.80M

--
----

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

1,000,000,000,010
1,000,000,000,010 1,000,000,000,010

The current Market Cap of R0AR TOKEN is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.59K. The circulating supply of 1R0R is --, with a total supply of 1000000000010. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 130.80M.

R0AR TOKEN (1R0R) Price History USD

Track the price changes of R0AR TOKEN for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00015+1.16%
30 Days$ -0.02404-64.77%
60 Days$ -0.00734-35.95%
90 Days$ -0.00791-37.69%
R0AR TOKEN Price Change Today

Today, 1R0R recorded a change of $ +0.00015 (+1.16%), reflecting its latest market activity.

R0AR TOKEN 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.02404 (-64.77%), showing the token's short-term performance.

R0AR TOKEN 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, 1R0R saw a change of $ -0.00734 (-35.95%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

R0AR TOKEN 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00791 (-37.69%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

What is R0AR TOKEN (1R0R)

R0AR is the utility token that powers the entire R0ARverse. It's the key to unlocking opportunities within the R0AR decentralized finance ecosystem. R0AR is an ERC-20 token that serves multiple functions within our DeFi ecosystem. As a governance token, it gives holders a voice in shaping the platform's future and provides access to exclusive features, the R0AR Platform, Portal, staking rewards and yield farming. Whether you're staking, farming or trading on the Platform, making your voice heard in the decentralized autonomous organization, or browsing the NFT marketplace, R0AR is at the center of it all.

R0AR TOKEN is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About R0AR TOKEN

How much is R0AR TOKEN (1R0R) worth today?
The live 1R0R price in USD is 0.01308 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current 1R0R to USD price?
The current price of 1R0R to USD is $ 0.01308. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of R0AR TOKEN?
The market cap for 1R0R is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of 1R0R?
The circulating supply of 1R0R is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of 1R0R?
1R0R achieved an ATH price of 0.05359728874422925 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of 1R0R?
1R0R saw an ATL price of 0.003689277531738991 USD.
What is the trading volume of 1R0R?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for 1R0R is $ 10.59K USD.
Will 1R0R go higher this year?
1R0R might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out 1R0R price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
