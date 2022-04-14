1984 (1984) Tokenomics
The 1984 Project is a decentralized cryptocurrency project inspired by the themes of surveillance, control and freedom of speech in George Orwell's novel 1984. Through a unique token economy model and an active ecosystem of creators and enthusiasts, the project aims to stimulate a global discussion about privacy, decentralization, and countering centralized systems. 1984 tokens are at the heart of this ecosystem, driving creative collaboration and decentralized governance. The goal of 1984 is to convey the spirit of decentralization and free expression in the form of meme coins, while making participants aware of the true philosophy of blockchain technology. It is hoped that with the joint efforts of the community, 1984 can not only be a financial tool, but also a cultural symbol.
Understanding the tokenomics of 1984 (1984) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of 1984 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many 1984 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
