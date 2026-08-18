19 Price Today

The live 19 (19) price today is $ 0, with a 1.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current 19 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 19.

19 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 37,883, with a circulating supply of 999.44M 19. During the last 24 hours, 19 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 19 moved -1.18% in the last hour and +59.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

19 (19) Market Information

Market Cap $ 37.88K$ 37.88K $ 37.88K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 37.88K$ 37.88K $ 37.88K Circulation Supply 999.44M 999.44M 999.44M Total Supply 999,437,525.475647 999,437,525.475647 999,437,525.475647

The current Market Cap of 19 is $ 37.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 19 is 999.44M, with a total supply of 999437525.475647. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.88K.