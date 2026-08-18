Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live 19 price today is 0 USD.19 market cap is 37,883 USD. Track real-time 19 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live 19 price today is 0 USD.19 market cap is 37,883 USD. Track real-time 19 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About 19

19 Price Info

What is 19

19 Official Website

19 Tokenomics

19 Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

19 Logo

19 Price (19)

Unlisted

1 19 to USD Live Price:

$0.00003807
$0.00003807$0.00003807
-1.40%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
19 (19) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:15:16 (UTC+8)

19 Price Today

The live 19 (19) price today is $ 0, with a 1.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current 19 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 19.

19 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 37,883, with a circulating supply of 999.44M 19. During the last 24 hours, 19 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 19 moved -1.18% in the last hour and +59.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

19 (19) Market Information

$ 37.88K
$ 37.88K$ 37.88K

--
----

$ 37.88K
$ 37.88K$ 37.88K

999.44M
999.44M 999.44M

999,437,525.475647
999,437,525.475647 999,437,525.475647

The current Market Cap of 19 is $ 37.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 19 is 999.44M, with a total supply of 999437525.475647. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.88K.

19 Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.18%

-1.80%

+59.96%

+59.96%

19 (19) Price History USD

During today, the price change of 19 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 19 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 19 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 19 to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-1.80%
30 Days$ 0-6.55%
60 Days$ 0+25.38%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for 19

19 (19) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of 19 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
19 (19) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of 19 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price 19 will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for 19 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking 19 Price Prediction.

What is 19 (19)

$19 is a prominent memecoin launched on pump.fun, the leading Solana-based memecoin launchpad, and serves as a direct embodiment of the platform's deep cultural lore surrounding the number 19.

The Lore Behind 19

The number 19 is central to pump.fun's origin story and community mythology:

  • Pump.fun's domain (pump.fun) was registered on September 19, 2023.
  • The platform officially launched on January 19, 2024 — often celebrated as its "birthday" or anniversary.
  • Co-founder Alon (@a1lon9) has a well-known personal fascination with 19, prominently embedded in his X handle (with the "9" nodding to the digit).
  • Subsequent events, like the launch of related features (e.g., PumpSwap on March 19), have reinforced the pattern, turning 19 into a recurring "prophetic" or lucky number in the ecosystem.

This has evolved into a full-blown meme/numerology cult among pump.fun degens, with traders and creators frequently invoking 19 in posts, conspiracy theories (e.g., airdrop dates like October 19 or February 19), and token concepts. It's often compared to other iconic memecoin numbers, like the "Solana version of $4" — a symbolic good-luck charm or inside joke that drives hype and community engagement.

Importance to the Pump.fun Ecosystem

$19 (and similar 19-themed tokens) acts as a meta-memecoin that captures pump.fun's chaotic, community-driven spirit:

  • It symbolizes the platform's "fair-launch" ethos, where anyone can mint a token tied to the core lore for instant trading.
  • These tokens frequently surge around key dates (like January 19 anniversaries), boosting visibility for pump.fun and reinforcing its role as Solana's meme coin factory.
  • In a broader sense, 19-themed plays highlight how pump.fun turns cultural quirks (founder personality + coincidental dates) into viral, speculative momentum — fueling billions in volume and thousands of daily launches.

While not an official token, $19 represents the playful, degen heart of pump.fun: pure lore-fueled speculation with no utility beyond community vibes and potential.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About 19

What is the current trading price of 19?

19 (19) is currently priced at £ GBP, reflecting a price movement of -1.80% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing 19's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in 19?

Investors have generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is 19's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #5905 with a market capitalization of £27915.80144310405000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about 19?

With 999437525.475647 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to 19's recent performance?

The price range between £ and £ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does 19 stack up against similar assets?

Against other Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens, 19 continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About 19

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:15:16 (UTC+8)

19 (19) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about 19

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

$0.3776
$0.3776$0.3776

+1,158.66%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

$0.01380
$0.01380$0.01380

-1.42%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.034313
$0.034313$0.034313

-2.98%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

$0.06942
$0.06942$0.06942

+0.60%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Optiview

Optiview

OV

$0.3776
$0.3776$0.3776

+1,158.66%

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

$0.0004492
$0.0004492$0.0004492

+209.79%

xPayLink

xPayLink

XPLK

$0.00858
$0.00858$0.00858

+19.16%

XPIN Network

XPIN Network

XPIN

$0.0014538
$0.0014538$0.0014538

+6.95%

Cysic

Cysic

CYS

$0.4990
$0.4990$0.4990

+6.37%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFsHawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

$172M ETF inflows before NFP: Signal or trap?