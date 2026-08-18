Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live 114514 price today is 0.0004092 GBP.114514 market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time 114514 to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live 114514 price today is 0.0004092 GBP.114514 market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time 114514 to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About 114514

114514 Price Info

What is 114514

114514 Tokenomics

114514 Price Forecast

114514 History

114514 Buying Guide

114514-to-Fiat Currency Converter

114514 Spot

114514 USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

114514 Logo

114514 Price(114514)

1 114514 to GBP Live Price:

￡0.000299811
￡0.000299811￡0.000299811
-5.97%1D
GBP
114514 (114514) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:14:14 (UTC+8)

114514 Price Today

The live 114514 (114514) price today is ￡ 0.0004092, with a 5.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current 114514 to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0004092 per 114514.

114514 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- 114514. During the last 24 hours, 114514 traded between ￡ 0.0004 (low) and ￡ 0.0004695 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, 114514 moved -3.90% in the last hour and -15.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 57.20K.

114514 (114514) Market Information

--
----

￡ 57.20K
￡ 57.20K￡ 57.20K

￡ 409.10K
￡ 409.10K￡ 409.10K

--
----

999,755,921.843922
999,755,921.843922 999,755,921.843922

SOL

The current Market Cap of 114514 is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 57.20K. The circulating supply of 114514 is --, with a total supply of 999755921.843922. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 409.10K.

114514 Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.0004
￡ 0.0004￡ 0.0004
24H Low
￡ 0.0004695
￡ 0.0004695￡ 0.0004695
24H High

￡ 0.0004
￡ 0.0004￡ 0.0004

￡ 0.0004695
￡ 0.0004695￡ 0.0004695

--
----

--
----

-3.90%

-5.97%

-15.86%

-15.86%

114514 (114514) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of 114514 for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.000019035-5.97%
30 Days￡ -0.0012252-74.97%
60 Days￡ -0.0006102-59.86%
90 Days￡ -0.0004567-52.75%
114514 Price Change Today

Today, 114514 recorded a change of ￡ -0.000019035 (-5.97%), reflecting its latest market activity.

114514 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.0012252 (-74.97%), showing the token's short-term performance.

114514 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, 114514 saw a change of ￡ -0.0006102 (-59.86%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

114514 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.0004567 (-52.75%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of 114514 (114514)?

Check out the 114514 Price History page now.

Analysis for 114514

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate 114514 recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

114514 market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the 114514 market: bullish, bullish 72% | bearish 28%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
Pivot PointPrice > R2Above R2Pricier than the recent "most expensive" range, in high territory.

**[Market Structure]** 114514_USDT is currently trading below the hub structure on the 4-hour timeframe, with the current price at 2.6E-4, which sits 3.14% above the central pivot point of 2.521E-4. The MA and EMA combination has generated a buy signal (5–6), while the short-term moving average system remains arranged in an upward trend. Although the price is above the hub level, it is only 2.27% away from the R1 resistance level at 2.543E-4. **[Momentum Status]** The MACD indicator has recorded a golden cross, signaling that bullish momentum is beginning to accumulate. The RSI remains within a neutral range, indicating no extreme conditions in the distribution of momentum. Short-term technical indicators suggest a clear bias toward bullish forces, with both fast-moving averages and trend-following indicators pointing in the same direction. **[Key Price Levels]** - **Resistance Levels:** - R1: 2.543E-4, located 2.27% above the current price. - R2: 2.577E-4, situated 7.81% above the current price—this serves as a more distant reference level. - **Support Levels:** - S1: 2.487E-4, positioned 4.42% below the current price. - Central Pivot: 2.521E-4, lying 3.14% above the current price—this acts as a critical near-term support level.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence 114514's prices?

As 114514 appears to be a meme-based cryptocurrency, its price would typically be influenced by: social media trends and viral content, community engagement and holder sentiment, overall crypto market conditions, trading volume and liquidity, whale movements, exchange listings, and speculative trading patterns common in meme coins.

Why do people want to know 114514's price today?

People want to know 114514 token price today for several reasons: investment decisions, portfolio tracking, trading opportunities, market analysis, and profit/loss calculations. Real-time price data helps traders identify entry/exit points, assess volatility, and make informed financial choices in the cryptocurrency market.

Price Prediction for 114514

114514 (114514) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of 114514 in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
114514 (114514) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of 114514 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price 114514 will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for 114514 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking 114514 Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest 114514 in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with 114514? Buying 114514 is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy 114514. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your 114514 (114514) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and 114514 will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy 114514 (114514) Guide

What can you do with 114514

Owning 114514 allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying 114514 (114514) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is 114514 (114514)

114514 is a Solana meme coin that turns a well-known Japanese internet in-joke into a tradable token. The appeal isn't utility in the DeFi sense, it's cultural recognizability, shareability, and the kind of community coordination that can ignite liquidity fast.

114514 Meme Meaning & Origin

114514 is a well-known Japanese internet meme explained through goroawase-style phonetic wordplay, commonly mapped to the phrase 「いいよ、こいよ」 (Ii-yo, Ko-i-yo), which roughly conveys 'Okay, come on / bring it on.' A widely shared breakdown reads:

  • 11 → いい (ii) = Okay / Can
  • 4514 → こいよ (koi-yo) = Come on

The meme's origin is often traced back to a Japanese gay adult film released in 2001, Midsummer Night's Erotic Dream, where the line and its surrounding context became closely associated with the character known online as Yajuu Senpai ('Beast Senpai'), now a top-tier figure in Japanese meme culture. Over time, the reference largely shed its adult connotations and evolved into a broader net-culture signal—used for quick agreement, playful provocation, or simply 'joining the meme'. Some users compare its vibe to how certain phrases (like 'yamete') spread in Chinese-speaking communities: the cultural reference becomes recognizable even when people don't care about the original source.

The practical point for market and community dynamics is simple: in Japan, 114514 often works as a self-explanatory social cue. It signals shared context instantly, which is exactly why it can travel fast when attached to a token, hashtag, or trend.

Who is the Founder of 114514 Coin?

114514 Coin was created by an independent developer and launched as a community-first meme project on Solana. Rather than being positioned as a traditional company-led initiative with a large public team, it's framed as a culture-driven token built around the 114514 meme and related community experiences.

The project also includes a playful creator credit line — Koji Tadokoro and Satoshi Nakamoto (by KAEDE Games with love) — which should be read as a community-style attribution, not a verified statement of identity.

114514 Coin Blockchain Details

  • Network: Solana
  • Mint address: AGdGTQa8iRnSx4fQJehWo4Xwbh1bzTazs55R6Jwupump

What is 114514 Used For?

114514 is primarily used as an entertainment-driven meme asset that organizes community attention rather than providing DeFi-style functionality. Its role is to turn price movement and shared culture into ongoing participation.

The project’s main product is an iOS companion app that supports real-time tracking (price, 24-hour change, multi-timeframe charts, and ATH/ATL reference), plus practical features such as alerts and token/holder context. It also adds lightweight gamification through a recurring up/down prediction mini-game that awards virtual points and ranks users on a global leaderboard, published under KAEDE Games.

Why 114514 Coin Surged Quickly?

Catalyst: a viral mention on YouTube

One common explanation in the community is that a YouTuber mentioned 114514 during a livestream, which triggered fast shares, reposts, and 'FOMO' buying.

Attention converted into volume, then into momentum

In meme markets, visibility often translates into trading activity. Rising volume can tighten spreads, attract more participants, and create a reflexive cycle where price action itself becomes the headline.

Strong cultural legibility for Japanese retail audiences

114514 is a familiar, culturally resonant meme reference, which lowers the learning curve for new buyers. Assets that feel local and instantly understandable tend to spread faster and mobilize retail capital more efficiently than abstract narratives.

Macro and policy backdrop strengthened the story

The move also fits a broader Japan-focused narrative that traders have been watching, including expectations around a more supportive stance toward digital assets, potential tax-policy reform, and renewed participation from retail investors. In that environment, a viral catalyst can have an outsized impact because the market is already positioned to react.

How to buy 114514？

Trading on Exchange like MEXC (0-fee spot)

  • Create a MEXC account and complete any required identity checks for your region.
  • Fund your account (for example, deposit USDT).
  • In the Spot section, search for the 114517/USDT market (or the relevant pair) and place a buy order.
  • Before trading, confirm the token details and the supported network for deposits/withdrawals where applicable.

On-chain trading on Solana (DEX)

  • Use Jupiter to route swaps on Solana, and paste the mint address to ensure you select the correct token.
  • Review liquidity depth and recent trades on DexScreener, Birdeye, and Pump.fun, then execute the swap with appropriate slippage settings.

114514 Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of 114514, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About 114514

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:14:14 (UTC+8)

114514 (114514) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about 114514

114514 USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on 114514 with leverage. Explore 114514 USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade 114514 (114514) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live 114514 price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
114514/USDT
￡0.000310761
￡0.000310761￡0.000310761
-2.33%
130.77M (USDT)

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

￡0.00000
￡0.00000￡0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

￡0.277619
￡0.277619￡0.277619

+1,167.66%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

￡0.010293
￡0.010293￡0.010293

+0.71%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

￡0.02488716
￡0.02488716￡0.02488716

-3.61%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

￡0.050589
￡0.050589￡0.050589

+0.43%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Optiview

Optiview

OV

￡0.277619
￡0.277619￡0.277619

+1,167.66%

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

￡0.000329887
￡0.000329887￡0.000329887

+211.65%

xPayLink

xPayLink

XPLK

￡0.0062634
￡0.0062634￡0.0062634

+19.16%

XPIN Network

XPIN Network

XPIN

￡0.001056967
￡0.001056967￡0.001056967

+6.52%

Cysic

Cysic

CYS

￡0.363248
￡0.363248￡0.363248

+6.07%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

114514-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

114514
114514
GBP
GBP

1 114514 = 0.000298716 GBP