100xDarren (100X) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.55% Price Change (1D) +14.27% Price Change (7D) +80.21% Price Change (7D) +80.21%

100xDarren (100X) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, 100X traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. 100X's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, 100X has changed by -0.55% over the past hour, +14.27% over 24 hours, and +80.21% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

100xDarren (100X) Market Information

Market Cap $ 703.22K$ 703.22K $ 703.22K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 703.22K$ 703.22K $ 703.22K Circulation Supply 999.97M 999.97M 999.97M Total Supply 999,969,633.502791 999,969,633.502791 999,969,633.502791

The current Market Cap of 100xDarren is $ 703.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 100X is 999.97M, with a total supply of 999969633.502791. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 703.22K.