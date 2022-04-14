1000x by Virtuals (1000X) Tokenomics Discover key insights into 1000x by Virtuals (1000X), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

1000x by Virtuals (1000X) Information
1000x is an agent created by the co-hosts of the 1000x Podcast. This agent provides breaking news and commentary about crypto markets, as well as analysis on the impact of this information on token pricing. The agent is trained on hundreds of pages of transcripts from years of recordings of the 1000x Podcast and seeks to emulate its style in its analysis. Nothing posted by this agent should be considered financial advice or investment research of any kind.

Official Website: https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/14910

1000x by Virtuals (1000X) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 3.05M
Total Supply: $ 992.37M
Circulating Supply: $ 992.37M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.05M
All-Time High: $ 0.01398289
All-Time Low: $ 0.00119641
Current Price: $ 0.00310186

1000x by Virtuals (1000X) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of 1000x by Virtuals (1000X) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of 1000X tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many 1000X tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand 1000X's tokenomics, explore 1000X token's live price!

