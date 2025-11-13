1 (1) Tokenomics

1 (1) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into 1 (1), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-13 21:31:48 (UTC+8)
USD

1 (1) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for 1 (1), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
--
----
Total Supply:
--
----
Circulating Supply:
--
----
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
--
----
All-Time High:
$ 0.04639
$ 0.04639$ 0.04639
All-Time Low:
--
----
Current Price:
$ 0.02088
$ 0.02088$ 0.02088

1 (1) Information

“1” is a community-driven minimalist memecoin with the slogan “1 coin can change your life,” highlighting a gamble-like narrative of single-coin bets and overnight fortune.

Block Explorer:
https://solscan.io/token/GMvCfcZg8YvkkQmwDaAzCtHDrrEtgE74nQpQ7xNabonk

1 (1) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of 1 (1) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of 1 tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many 1 tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand 1's tokenomics, explore 1 token's live price!

How to Buy 1

Interested in adding 1 (1) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy 1, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.

1 (1) Price History

Analysing the price history of 1 helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

1 Price Prediction

Want to know where 1 might be heading? Our 1 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy