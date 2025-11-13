1 (1) Tokenomics Discover key insights into 1 (1), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

1 (1) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for 1 (1), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.04639 $ 0.04639 $ 0.04639 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.02088 $ 0.02088 $ 0.02088 Learn more about 1 (1) price Buy 1 Now!

1 (1) Information “1” is a community-driven minimalist memecoin with the slogan “1 coin can change your life,” highlighting a gamble-like narrative of single-coin bets and overnight fortune. “1” is a community-driven minimalist memecoin with the slogan “1 coin can change your life,” highlighting a gamble-like narrative of single-coin bets and overnight fortune. Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/GMvCfcZg8YvkkQmwDaAzCtHDrrEtgE74nQpQ7xNabonk

1 (1) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of 1 (1) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of 1 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many 1 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand 1's tokenomics, explore 1 token's live price!

How to Buy 1 Interested in adding 1 (1) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy 1, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

1 (1) Price History Analysing the price history of 1 helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

1 Price Prediction Want to know where 1 might be heading? Our 1 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

