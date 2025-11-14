1 dog can change your life (1DOG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into 1 dog can change your life (1DOG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Market Cap: $ 6.65K
Total Supply: $ 996.51M
Circulating Supply: $ 996.51M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.65K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

1 dog can change your life (1DOG) Information barking to millions barking to millions Official Website: https://x.com/i/communities/1968761177632059745

1 dog can change your life (1DOG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of 1 dog can change your life (1DOG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of 1DOG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many 1DOG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand 1DOG's tokenomics, explore 1DOG token's live price!

1DOG Price Prediction
Want to know where 1DOG might be heading? Our 1DOG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

