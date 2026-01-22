The live Ucan fix life in1day price today is 0.003231 USD.1 market cap is 3,231,000 USD. Track real-time 1 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Ucan fix life in1day price today is 0.003231 USD.1 market cap is 3,231,000 USD. Track real-time 1 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!
The live Ucan fix life in1day (1) price today is $ 0.003231, with a 57.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current 1 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.003231 per 1.
Ucan fix life in1day currently ranks #1293 by market capitalisation at $ 3.23M, with a circulating supply of 1.00B 1. During the last 24 hours, 1 traded between $ 0.003 (low) and $ 0.008906 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.017344509630410575, while the all-time low was $ 0.001408711790331318.
In short-term performance, 1 moved -14.21% in the last hour and +7.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 75.17K.
Ucan fix life in1day (1) Market Information
No.1293
$ 3.23M
$ 3.23M
$ 75.17K
$ 75.17K
$ 3.23M
$ 3.23M
1.00B
1.00B
1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000
100.00%
BSC
The current Market Cap of Ucan fix life in1day is $ 3.23M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 75.17K. The circulating supply of 1 is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.23M.
Ucan fix life in1day Price History USD
24-hour price change range:
$ 0.003
$ 0.003
24H Low
$ 0.008906
$ 0.008906
24H High
$ 0.003
$ 0.003
$ 0.008906
$ 0.008906
$ 0.017344509630410575
$ 0.017344509630410575
$ 0.001408711790331318
$ 0.001408711790331318
-14.21%
-57.02%
+7.70%
+7.70%
Ucan fix life in1day (1) Price History USD
Track the price changes of Ucan fix life in1day for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
Period
Change (USD)
Change (%)
Today
$ -0.00428645
-57.02%
30 Days
$ +0.000231
+7.70%
60 Days
$ +0.000231
+7.70%
90 Days
$ +0.000231
+7.70%
Ucan fix life in1day Price Change Today
Today, 1 recorded a change of $ -0.00428645 (-57.02%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Ucan fix life in1day 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000231 (+7.70%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Ucan fix life in1day 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, 1 saw a change of $ +0.000231 (+7.70%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Ucan fix life in1day 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.000231 (+7.70%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Ucan fix life in1day (1)?
AI-driven insights that analyse Ucan fix life in1day latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.
What factors influence Ucan fix life in1day's prices?
Several factors influence cryptocurrency prices:
1. Supply and demand dynamics 2. Market sentiment and investor psychology 3. Regulatory news and government policies 4. Adoption rates and real-world utility 5. Technology developments and upgrades 6. Media coverage and social media trends 7. Overall market conditions
Why do people want to know Ucan fix life in1day's price today?
People want to know "Ucan fix life in1day(1)" price today because they're likely investors or traders tracking this cryptocurrency's market value. Real-time price data helps them make informed decisions about buying, selling, or holding positions. Crypto prices are highly volatile and change rapidly, so current pricing is crucial for portfolio management, profit calculations, and timing trades effectively in the dynamic cryptocurrency market.
Price Prediction for Ucan fix life in1day
Ucan fix life in1day (1) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of 1 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Ucan fix life in1day (1) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)
In 2040, the price of Ucan fix life in1day could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
MEXC Tools For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions. Want to know what price Ucan fix life in1day will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for 1 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Ucan fix life in1day Price Prediction.
How to buy & Invest Ucan fix life in1day in United Kingdom
Ready to get started with Ucan fix life in1day? Buying 1 is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Ucan fix life in1day. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Ucan fix life in1day (1) Buying journey.
Step 1
Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC
First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4
Choose Your Tokens
With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5
Complete Your Purchase
Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Ucan fix life in1day will be instantly credited to your wallet.
What can you do with Ucan fix life in1day
Owning Ucan fix life in1day allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens
Explore the MEXC Spot Market
Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.
Futures Trading
Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.
MEXC Launchpool
Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.
MEXC Pre-Market
Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.
Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC
Buying Ucan fix life in1day (1) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.
People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ucan fix life in1day
How much will 1 Ucan fix life in1day be worth in 2030?
If Ucan fix life in1day were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2027, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future prices will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year analysis of potential Ucan fix life in1day prices and expected ROI.
How much is Ucan fix life in1day today?
The Ucan fix life in1day price today is $ 0.003231. Check our Price History Section to understand history for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days.
Is Ucan fix life in1day still a good investment in United Kingdom?
Ucan fix life in1day remains an actively traded cryptocurrency with ongoing market participation and ecosystem development. However, crypto investments such as investing in 1 are inherently volatile and should align with your personal risk tolerance. Always perform independent research (DYOR) and consider market conditions before making financial decisions and investment.
What is the daily trading volume of Ucan fix life in1day in United Kingdom?
Ucan fix life in1day worth -- was traded on MEXC in the last 24 hours.
What is the current price of Ucan fix life in1day in United Kingdom?
The live 1 price is updated in real time based on global trading activity across major exchanges, including MEXC. Market prices fluctuate continuously due to changes in liquidity, trading volume, and overall sentiment. To view the most recent Ucan fix life in1day price in your preferred currency, visit 1 Price for more information.
What affects the Ucan fix life in1day price in United Kingdom?
The price of 1 is influenced by several key factors, including overall market sentiment, trading volume, technological developments, and user adoption trends. Broader macroeconomic conditions such as interest rate changes, liquidity cycles, and regulatory signals—also play an important role in price movement.
To stay informed about real-time market shifts and project updates, visit MEXC News, for the latest analysis and crypto insights.
Which token has the highest trading volume on MEXC?
Below are the current top-traded tokens on MEXC by 24-hour trading volume. Prices and performance update continuously based on live market data.
Hottest Token
Price
Change
BTC
88,834.15
-1.61%
ETH
2,921.71
-2.69%
SOL
127.41
-2.33%
XMR
509.87
-1.34%
RIVER
55.4852
+20.56%
How do I place a stop-loss or take-profit order for 1 on MEXC?
MEXC supports stop-loss and take-profit orders to help manage risk automatically.
1. Go to the Spot or Futures trading section and select the 1/USDT pair.
2. Choose “Stop-Limit” or “Trigger Order” from the order type menu.
3. Set your trigger price (the level that activates the order) and your execution price (the price where it will be filled).
4. Confirm your order details and submit.
Your stop-loss order will activate if Ucan fix life in1day’s price moves against your position, while a take-profit order executes automatically when it reaches your target profit level.
For detailed examples and tutorials, visit the MEXC Spot Trading Guide
Will Ucan fix life in1day price go higher this year?
Ucan fix life in1day price might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out Ucan fix life in1day (1) price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2026-01-22 23:36:11 (UTC+8)
