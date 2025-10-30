The live 0xy price today is 0.02417593 USD. Track real-time 0XY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore 0XY price trend easily at MEXC now.The live 0xy price today is 0.02417593 USD. Track real-time 0XY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore 0XY price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About 0XY

0XY Price Info

0XY Official Website

0XY Tokenomics

0XY Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

0xy Logo

0xy Price (0XY)

Unlisted

1 0XY to USD Live Price:

$0.02417593
$0.02417593$0.02417593
-1.10%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
0xy (0XY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 21:07:32 (UTC+8)

0xy (0XY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02354491
$ 0.02354491$ 0.02354491
24H Low
$ 0.02483532
$ 0.02483532$ 0.02483532
24H High

$ 0.02354491
$ 0.02354491$ 0.02354491

$ 0.02483532
$ 0.02483532$ 0.02483532

$ 0.108905
$ 0.108905$ 0.108905

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+1.48%

-1.13%

-6.17%

-6.17%

0xy (0XY) real-time price is $0.02417593. Over the past 24 hours, 0XY traded between a low of $ 0.02354491 and a high of $ 0.02483532, showing active market volatility. 0XY's all-time high price is $ 0.108905, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, 0XY has changed by +1.48% over the past hour, -1.13% over 24 hours, and -6.17% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

0xy (0XY) Market Information

$ 24.18M
$ 24.18M$ 24.18M

--
----

$ 24.18M
$ 24.18M$ 24.18M

1000.00M
1000.00M 1000.00M

999,999,997.467258
999,999,997.467258 999,999,997.467258

The current Market Cap of 0xy is $ 24.18M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 0XY is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999997.467258. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.18M.

0xy (0XY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of 0xy to USD was $ -0.00027689732916616.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 0xy to USD was $ -0.0148262009.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 0xy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 0xy to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00027689732916616-1.13%
30 Days$ -0.0148262009-61.32%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is 0xy (0XY)

Our symbol unites all neurodivergent people — a reminder that thinking differently is a strength, not a limitation. We’re here to support and inspire everyone who sees the world in their own unique way. Use $OXY to tip, sponsor, or commission work from neurodivergent artists, writers, developers, and storytellers in our ecosystem. It’s a way to financially empower those whose voices are often overlooked.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

0xy (0XY) Resource

Official Website

0xy Price Prediction (USD)

How much will 0xy (0XY) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your 0xy (0XY) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for 0xy.

Check the 0xy price prediction now!

0XY to Local Currencies

0xy (0XY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of 0xy (0XY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about 0XY token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About 0xy (0XY)

How much is 0xy (0XY) worth today?
The live 0XY price in USD is 0.02417593 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current 0XY to USD price?
The current price of 0XY to USD is $ 0.02417593. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of 0xy?
The market cap for 0XY is $ 24.18M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of 0XY?
The circulating supply of 0XY is 1000.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of 0XY?
0XY achieved an ATH price of 0.108905 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of 0XY?
0XY saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of 0XY?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for 0XY is -- USD.
Will 0XY go higher this year?
0XY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out 0XY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 21:07:32 (UTC+8)

0xy (0XY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$108,648.02
$108,648.02$108,648.02

-2.56%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,832.25
$3,832.25$3,832.25

-3.02%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02340
$0.02340$0.02340

-36.39%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$188.56
$188.56$188.56

-4.16%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$2.2461
$2.2461$2.2461

-14.20%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,832.25
$3,832.25$3,832.25

-3.02%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$108,648.02
$108,648.02$108,648.02

-2.56%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$188.56
$188.56$188.56

-4.16%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5083
$2.5083$2.5083

-4.49%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18501
$0.18501$0.18501

-3.19%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Beacon DeFi Logo

Beacon DeFi

BCN

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Nubila Network Logo

Nubila Network

NB

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.02241
$0.02241$0.02241

+124.10%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.0003473
$0.0003473$0.0003473

+455.68%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0034000
$0.0034000$0.0034000

+3,677.77%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

jellyjelly Logo

jellyjelly

JELLYJELLY

$0.138472
$0.138472$0.138472

+48.01%

RizzNet Token Logo

RizzNet Token

RZTO

$0.004836
$0.004836$0.004836

+28.68%

Zyphora Logo

Zyphora

ZYPH

$0.000002537
$0.000002537$0.000002537

+34.87%

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.9063
$0.9063$0.9063

+29.47%

Truvia Logo

Truvia

TRUVIA

$0.000002129
$0.000002129$0.000002129

+29.18%