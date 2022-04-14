0xPrivacy (0XP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into 0xPrivacy (0XP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

0xPrivacy (0XP) Information 0xPrivacy is an innovative token on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to offer a comprehensive suite of privacy and safety tools for its users. A unique feature of this project is its commitment to sharing all revenue generated from these tools with token holders, ensuring a fair and equitable distribution of value among the community. With 0xPrivacy, users can enjoy enhanced security while benefiting financially from the project’s success. Official Website: https://0xprivacy.network/ Buy 0XP Now!

0xPrivacy (0XP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for 0xPrivacy (0XP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.74K $ 11.74K $ 11.74K Total Supply: $ 120.00M $ 120.00M $ 120.00M Circulating Supply: $ 120.00M $ 120.00M $ 120.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.74K $ 11.74K $ 11.74K All-Time High: $ 0.00394401 $ 0.00394401 $ 0.00394401 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about 0xPrivacy (0XP) price

0xPrivacy (0XP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of 0xPrivacy (0XP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of 0XP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many 0XP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand 0XP's tokenomics, explore 0XP token's live price!

0XP Price Prediction Want to know where 0XP might be heading? Our 0XP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See 0XP token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!