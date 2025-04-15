0xPrivacy Price (0XP)
The live price of 0xPrivacy (0XP) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.94K USD. 0XP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key 0xPrivacy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- 0xPrivacy price change within the day is -2.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 120.00M USD
During today, the price change of 0xPrivacy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 0xPrivacy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 0xPrivacy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 0xPrivacy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.55%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-22.77%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-38.54%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of 0xPrivacy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-2.55%
-12.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
0xPrivacy is an innovative token on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to offer a comprehensive suite of privacy and safety tools for its users. A unique feature of this project is its commitment to sharing all revenue generated from these tools with token holders, ensuring a fair and equitable distribution of value among the community. With 0xPrivacy, users can enjoy enhanced security while benefiting financially from the project’s success.
