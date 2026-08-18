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The live 0xMarkets price today is 0.458218 USD.SN35 market cap is 2,538,782 USD. Track real-time SN35 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live 0xMarkets price today is 0.458218 USD.SN35 market cap is 2,538,782 USD. Track real-time SN35 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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0xMarkets Price (SN35)

Unlisted

1 SN35 to USD Live Price:

$0.456832
$0.456832$0.456832
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
0xMarkets (SN35) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:13:01 (UTC+8)

0xMarkets Price Today

The live 0xMarkets (SN35) price today is $ 0.458218, with a 0.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN35 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.458218 per SN35.

0xMarkets currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,538,782, with a circulating supply of 5.54M SN35. During the last 24 hours, SN35 traded between $ 0.447538 (low) and $ 0.476128 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.18, while the all-time low was $ 0.00894457.

In short-term performance, SN35 moved -0.00% in the last hour and -15.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 94.43K.

0xMarkets (SN35) Market Information

$ 2.54M
$ 2.54M$ 2.54M

$ 94.43K
$ 94.43K$ 94.43K

$ 2.54M
$ 2.54M$ 2.54M

5.54M
5.54M 5.54M

5,540,558.227077289
5,540,558.227077289 5,540,558.227077289

The current Market Cap of 0xMarkets is $ 2.54M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 94.43K. The circulating supply of SN35 is 5.54M, with a total supply of 5540558.227077289. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.54M.

0xMarkets Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.447538
$ 0.447538$ 0.447538
24H Low
$ 0.476128
$ 0.476128$ 0.476128
24H High

$ 0.447538
$ 0.447538$ 0.447538

$ 0.476128
$ 0.476128$ 0.476128

$ 7.18
$ 7.18$ 7.18

$ 0.00894457
$ 0.00894457$ 0.00894457

-0.00%

+0.39%

-15.35%

-15.35%

0xMarkets (SN35) Price History USD

During today, the price change of 0xMarkets to USD was $ +0.00177272.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 0xMarkets to USD was $ -0.1417567032.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 0xMarkets to USD was $ -0.2150763486.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 0xMarkets to USD was $ +0.00000330107087686.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00177272+0.39%
30 Days$ -0.1417567032-30.93%
60 Days$ -0.2150763486-46.93%
90 Days$ +0.00000330107087686+0.00%

Price Prediction for 0xMarkets

0xMarkets (SN35) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SN35 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
0xMarkets (SN35) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of 0xMarkets could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price 0xMarkets will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SN35 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking 0xMarkets Price Prediction.

What is 0xMarkets (SN35)

0xMarkets is a decentralized perpetual trading protocol built to bring real global markets on-chain. It enables leveraged trading across foreign exchange pairs, commodities such as gold, crypto assets, and other tokenized real-world markets — all through a permissionless, non-custodial infrastructure on Base. The protocol is designed to eliminate the structural conflicts found in traditional brokers and opaque exchanges. Pricing is market-referenced, execution follows predefined oracle and risk rules, and there is no discretionary dealing desk. Traders interact directly with transparent on-chain logic rather than intermediaries. Liquidity is not passive or blindly exposed. 0xMarkets applies strict open interest limits, tiered leverage controls, and guarded liquidation and execution parameters to protect liquidity providers during volatility and reduce toxic flow risk. Liquidity provisioning is further aligned through an incentivized structure powered by Bittensor’s incentive model, using decentralized reward mechanics to encourage depth, performance, and long-term participation in the market. By combining TradFi-style market structure with DeFi transparency and incentive alignment, 0xMarkets aims to create a fair, scalable foundation for global on-chain derivatives trading.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About 0xMarkets

What is the live value of 0xMarkets today?

Today, 0xMarkets trades at £0.33765865178724630000, experiencing a price movement of 0.38% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.

How volatile is SN35 right now?

The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.

What liquidity conditions does 0xMarkets have today?

0xMarkets holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.

What price levels has SN35 traded within today?

Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between £0.32978861088730830000 and £0.35085644509416480000. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.

What is today's trading volume for SN35?

A total of £-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.

How should investors interpret 0xMarkets's risk level?

Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a Artificial Intelligence (AI),Bittensor Ecosystem,Bittensor Subnets asset built on --, SN35's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About 0xMarkets

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:13:01 (UTC+8)

0xMarkets (SN35) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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