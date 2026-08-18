0xMarkets Price Today

The live 0xMarkets (SN35) price today is $ 0.458218, with a 0.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN35 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.458218 per SN35.

0xMarkets currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,538,782, with a circulating supply of 5.54M SN35. During the last 24 hours, SN35 traded between $ 0.447538 (low) and $ 0.476128 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.18, while the all-time low was $ 0.00894457.

In short-term performance, SN35 moved -0.00% in the last hour and -15.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 94.43K.

0xMarkets (SN35) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.54M$ 2.54M $ 2.54M Volume (24H) $ 94.43K$ 94.43K $ 94.43K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.54M$ 2.54M $ 2.54M Circulation Supply 5.54M 5.54M 5.54M Total Supply 5,540,558.227077289 5,540,558.227077289 5,540,558.227077289

The current Market Cap of 0xMarkets is $ 2.54M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 94.43K. The circulating supply of SN35 is 5.54M, with a total supply of 5540558.227077289. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.54M.