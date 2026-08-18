0xAgentEVE Price Today

The live 0xAgentEVE (EVE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current EVE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per EVE.

0xAgentEVE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 42,437, with a circulating supply of 100.00B EVE. During the last 24 hours, EVE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, EVE moved -0.30% in the last hour and -8.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

0xAgentEVE (EVE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 42.44K$ 42.44K $ 42.44K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 42.44K$ 42.44K $ 42.44K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of 0xAgentEVE is $ 42.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EVE is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.44K.