0x0 Price (0X0)
The live 0x0 (0X0) price today is $ 0.00156073, with a 0.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current 0X0 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00156073 per 0X0.
0x0 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,391,003, with a circulating supply of 891.25M 0X0. During the last 24 hours, 0X0 traded between $ 0.00155983 (low) and $ 0.00158413 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.500356, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, 0X0 moved -0.27% in the last hour and -14.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.42.
The current Market Cap of 0x0 is $ 1.39M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.42. The circulating supply of 0X0 is 891.25M, with a total supply of 891250000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.39M.
-0.27%
-0.41%
-14.01%
-14.01%
During today, the price change of 0x0 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 0x0 to USD was $ -0.0002070634.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 0x0 to USD was $ -0.0009356061.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 0x0 to USD was $ -0.000000532802374223.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.41%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002070634
|-13.26%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0009356061
|-59.94%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000000532802374223
|-0.00%
In 2040, the price of 0x0 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
0x0.ai is an AI-powered Solidity Smart Contract Auditor that uses machine learning to analyze code for vulnerabilities, errors, and issues. The state-of-the-art technology generates comprehensive reports that details any issues found, including a description of the problem, the location of the problem in the code, and suggestions for how to fix it. The trade tax on our $0x0 token serves as a revenue stream for our project, allows token distribution to incentivize and reward contributors, helps to increase the overall value of our token by reducing the overall supply, funds community development initiatives, and creates a liquidity pool for the token. The goal of the project is to create a secure, reliable and valuable token for the community, team and investors.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of 0x0?
0x0 is trading at £0.0011500944694532055000, representing a price movement of -0.41% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.
How does 0X0 compare to the global crypto market?
Its daily change of -0.41% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If 0X0 is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.
How is 0x0 performing compared to Wallets,Ethereum Ecosystem,Privacy Infrastructure,Privacy tokens?
Within the Wallets,Ethereum Ecosystem,Privacy Infrastructure,Privacy segment, 0X0 demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.
What is 0x0's market capitalization today?
The market cap of £1025023.45523749605000 positions 0X0 at rank #2399, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.
What are the 24h price range levels?
Prices today have ranged from £0.0011494312637593905000 to £0.0011673378174923955000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.
How actively is 0X0 trading?
0x0 has generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.
How does supply impact 0X0's valuation?
With 891250000.0 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
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