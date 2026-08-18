0x0 Price Today

The live 0x0 (0X0) price today is $ 0.00156073, with a 0.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current 0X0 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00156073 per 0X0.

0x0 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,391,003, with a circulating supply of 891.25M 0X0. During the last 24 hours, 0X0 traded between $ 0.00155983 (low) and $ 0.00158413 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.500356, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 0X0 moved -0.27% in the last hour and -14.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.42.

0x0 (0X0) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.39M$ 1.39M $ 1.39M Volume (24H) $ 67.42$ 67.42 $ 67.42 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.39M$ 1.39M $ 1.39M Circulation Supply 891.25M 891.25M 891.25M Total Supply 891,250,000.0 891,250,000.0 891,250,000.0

The current Market Cap of 0x0 is $ 1.39M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.42. The circulating supply of 0X0 is 891.25M, with a total supply of 891250000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.39M.