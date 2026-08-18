0G (0G) Technical Analysis Today The 0G Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into 0G's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about 0G's analysis below. Sign Up

0G (0G) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.1518 -- -6.59% -10.34% -68.81%

0G Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of 0G across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 5 Neutral 3 Buy 18 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 1 Buy 13 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 5 Neutral 2 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1518 0.1517 R2 0.1517 0.1516 R1 0.1516 0.1516 PP 0.1515 0.1515 S1 0.1514 0.1514 S2 0.1513 0.1514 S3 0.1512 0.1513

0G Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -1.95M $8.15 M $10.10 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $0.22 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.25 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.19M 7-Day Active Buys $0.80 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.98 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. 0G Capital Flow Net Inflow 0GUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.15 M 0.15 2026-08-17 -$0.25 M 0.16 2026-08-16 -$0.04 M 0.16 2026-08-15 $0.02 M 0.17 2026-08-14 -$0.02 M 0.16 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade 0G (0G) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live 0G price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume 0G / USDT $0.1517 $0.1517 $0.1517 -2.56% 447.14K (USDT) Trade