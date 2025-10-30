The live 0G price today is 1.284 USD. Track real-time 0G to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore 0G price trend easily at MEXC now.The live 0G price today is 1.284 USD. Track real-time 0G to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore 0G price trend easily at MEXC now.

0G Price(0G)

1 0G to USD Live Price:

$1.285
$1.285$1.285
-14.44%1D
USD
0G (0G) Live Price Chart
0G (0G) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.273
$ 1.273$ 1.273
24H Low
$ 1.534
$ 1.534$ 1.534
24H High

$ 1.273
$ 1.273$ 1.273

$ 1.534
$ 1.534$ 1.534

--
----

--
----

-3.39%

-14.44%

-27.87%

-27.87%

0G (0G) real-time price is $ 1.284. Over the past 24 hours, 0G traded between a low of $ 1.273 and a high of $ 1.534, showing active market volatility. 0G's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, 0G has changed by -3.39% over the past hour, -14.44% over 24 hours, and -27.87% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

0G (0G) Market Information

--
----

$ 4.99M
$ 4.99M$ 4.99M

$ 1.28B
$ 1.28B$ 1.28B

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

ZEROGRAVITY

The current Market Cap of 0G is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.99M. The circulating supply of 0G is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.28B.

0G (0G) Price History USD

Track the price changes of 0G for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.21687-14.44%
30 Days$ -1.185-48.00%
60 Days$ +0.534+71.20%
90 Days$ +0.534+71.20%
0G Price Change Today

Today, 0G recorded a change of $ -0.21687 (-14.44%), reflecting its latest market activity.

0G 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -1.185 (-48.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

0G 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, 0G saw a change of $ +0.534 (+71.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

0G 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.534 (+71.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of 0G (0G)?

Check out the 0G Price History page now.

What is 0G (0G)

The 0G protocol is Web3's largest deAIOS and L1 ecosystem; infinitely scalable infrastructure comprised of an L1 modular blockchain, cost-efficient storage, verifiable AI, generative agents, AI DA, and a unified service marketplace.

0G is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your 0G investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check 0G staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about 0G on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your 0G buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

0G Price Prediction (USD)

How much will 0G (0G) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your 0G (0G) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for 0G.

Check the 0G price prediction now!

0G (0G) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of 0G (0G) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about 0G token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy 0G (0G)

Looking for how to buy 0G? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase 0G on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

0G to Local Currencies

0G Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of 0G, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official 0G Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About 0G

How much is 0G (0G) worth today?
The live 0G price in USD is 1.284 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current 0G to USD price?
The current price of 0G to USD is $ 1.284. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of 0G?
The market cap for 0G is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of 0G?
The circulating supply of 0G is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of 0G?
0G achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of 0G?
0G saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of 0G?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for 0G is $ 4.99M USD.
Will 0G go higher this year?
0G might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out 0G price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

