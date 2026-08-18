Which blockchain network does 01 run on?

01 operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of 01?

The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does 01 belong to?

01 falls under the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) category. This classification helps investors compare 01 with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of 01?

Its market capitalization is £35403.39372627540000, placing the asset at rank #5520. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of 01 is currently circulating?

There are 449999999.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for 01 today?

Over the past day, 01 generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, 01 fluctuated between £0E-15 and £0E-15, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.