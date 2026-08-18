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The live 01 price today is 0 USD.01 market cap is 48,044 USD. Track real-time 01 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live 01 price today is 0 USD.01 market cap is 48,044 USD. Track real-time 01 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About 01

01 Price Info

What is 01

01 Official Website

01 Tokenomics

01 Price Forecast

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01 Price (01)

Unlisted

1 01 to USD Live Price:

$0.00010676
$0.00010676$0.00010676
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
01 (01) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:11:39 (UTC+8)

01 Price Today

The live 01 (01) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current 01 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 01.

01 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 48,044, with a circulating supply of 450.00M 01. During the last 24 hours, 01 traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 01 moved -- in the last hour and +0.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.00.

01 (01) Market Information

$ 48.04K
$ 48.04K$ 48.04K

$ 3.00
$ 3.00$ 3.00

$ 106.77K
$ 106.77K$ 106.77K

450.00M
450.00M 450.00M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of 01 is $ 48.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.00. The circulating supply of 01 is 450.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 106.77K.

01 Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+0.70%

+0.70%

01 (01) Price History USD

During today, the price change of 01 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 01 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 01 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 01 to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0+4.64%
60 Days$ 0+3.91%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for 01

01 (01) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of 01 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
01 (01) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of 01 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price 01 will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for 01 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking 01 Price Prediction.

What is 01 (01)

01 is a community-focused token that aims to grow with the community. It falls into the meme token category. It was launched by an experienced team on October 25, 2025. Liquidity is completely locked. The token contract address is completely secure. 0 represents the void — the unmined, the unseen, the uncreated. 1 represents creation — the spark that transforms nothing into everything Together, they form 01, the eternal binary loop that powers the digital universe.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About 01

Which blockchain network does 01 run on?

01 operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of 01?

The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does 01 belong to?

01 falls under the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) category. This classification helps investors compare 01 with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of 01?

Its market capitalization is £35403.39372627540000, placing the asset at rank #5520. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of 01 is currently circulating?

There are 449999999.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for 01 today?

Over the past day, 01 generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, 01 fluctuated between £0E-15 and £0E-15, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About 01

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:11:39 (UTC+8)

01 (01) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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