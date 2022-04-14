0 Knowledge Network (0KN) Tokenomics

0 Knowledge Network (0KN) Tokenomics

0 Knowledge Network (0KN) Information

What Is 0 Knowledge Network (0KN)? 0KN is a next generation decentralized and incentivized metadata-private mixnet-based anonymous broadcast network with cryptographic security guarantees.

0KN is a decentralized privacy network infrastructure that is designed to preserve user anonymity in the face of an adversary monitoring the entire network and while assuming a fraction of all network servers are malicious. It leverages the next generation state-of-the-art mixnet based metadata-private anonymous broadcast Trellis.

Where can I get more information about 0KN? https://000z.gitbook.io/0/ https://0101010011.xyz/0KN-Litepaper.pdf https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJGhcqlip3M&ab_channel=0KnowledgeNetwork

What's the total supply of 0KN tokens? 10 Billions

How much did 0KN raise in presales? Private Sale - 25 ETH Presale - 103 ETH

Where Can I Buy 0 Knowledge Network (0KN)? 0KN is available for trading on Uniswap - https://app.uniswap.org/#/swap?outputCurrency=0x4594cffbfc09bc5e7ecf1c2e1c1e24f0f7d29036&use=V2&chain=undefined

Official Website:
https://0kn.io
Whitepaper:
https://docs.0kn.io/docs/0KN/intro/

0 Knowledge Network (0KN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for 0 Knowledge Network (0KN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 45.16K
Total Supply:
$ 10.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 7.99B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 56.54K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00319787
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
0 Knowledge Network (0KN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of 0 Knowledge Network (0KN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of 0KN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many 0KN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

