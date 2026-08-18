All on Binance Price Today

The live All on Binance (币有) price today is ￡ 0.003808, with a 2.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current 币有 to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.003808 per 币有.

All on Binance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- 币有. During the last 24 hours, 币有 traded between ￡ 0.003236 (low) and ￡ 0.005803 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, 币有 moved +2.78% in the last hour and -72.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 82.05K.

All on Binance (币有) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 82.05K￡ 82.05K ￡ 82.05K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 3.81M￡ 3.81M ￡ 3.81M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of All on Binance is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 82.05K. The circulating supply of 币有 is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 3.81M.