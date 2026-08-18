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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Binance Life, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Binance Life, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About 币安人生

币安人生 Price Info

What is 币安人生

币安人生 Tokenomics

币安人生 Price Forecast

币安人生 History

币安人生 Buying Guide

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Binance Life (币安人生) Technical Analysis Today

Binance Life (币安人生) Technical Analysis Today

The Binance Life Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into 币安人生's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Binance Life's analysis below.

Binance Life (币安人生) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.4637---9.59%-33.17%+2.99%
Know more about Binance Life Price

Binance Life Capital Flow

Net Inflow币安人生USDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.07 M0.46
2026-08-17-$0.37 M0.47
2026-08-16$0.55 M0.50
2026-08-15-$0.05 M0.48
2026-08-14-$0.05 M0.48

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

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Trade Binance Life (币安人生) Markets on MEXC

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Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
币安人生/USDT
$0.46349
$0.46349$0.46349
-0.82%
210.36K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

币安人生-to-USD Calculator

Amount

币安人生
币安人生
USD
USD

1 币安人生 = 0.4637 USD