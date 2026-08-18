Binance Life Price Today

The live Binance Life (币安人生) price today is ￡ 0.4637, with a 0.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current 币安人生 to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.4637 per 币安人生.

Binance Life currently ranks #70 by market capitalisation at ￡ 463.70M, with a circulating supply of 1.00B 币安人生. During the last 24 hours, 币安人生 traded between ￡ 0.46036 (low) and ￡ 0.47607 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.654664276685155311, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0000762463948272556.

In short-term performance, 币安人生 moved -0.11% in the last hour and -9.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 98.45K.

Binance Life (币安人生) Market Information

Rank No.70 Market Cap ￡ 463.70M￡ 463.70M ￡ 463.70M Volume (24H) ￡ 98.45K￡ 98.45K ￡ 98.45K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 463.70M￡ 463.70M ￡ 463.70M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 100.00% Market Share 0.02% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Binance Life is ￡ 463.70M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 98.45K. The circulating supply of 币安人生 is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 463.70M.