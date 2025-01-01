Crypto Price Predictions | MEXC Exchange

Explore the current crypto price predictions for top cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Polkadot, XRP, and Litecoin. Check out our cryptocurrency price predictions to gain valuable insights into future market trends.

MEXC provides up-to-date price prediction data, combining historical performance, market sentiment, and key metrics like market cap and trading volume. Gain a clear view of how the crypto community feels about a token’s future performance. MEXC is your easiest way to crypto—Explore now.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1
MX
2
BTC
3
PEPE
4
ETH
5
AIDOGE
6
SOL
7
AVAX
8
TRX
9
XRP
10
ADA
11
LUNA
12
EOS
13
BCH
14
LTC
15
RSR
16
ONT
17
FLOKI
18
SXP
19
WOJAK
20
TURBO
21
T
22
BSV
23
ETC
24
CLIPS
25
MLN
26
HAHA
27
KSM
28
APED
29
DASH
30
NEO
31
QTUM
32
LINK
33
MASS
34
DOT
35
VET
36
XLM
37
BTM
38
XTZ
39
DOGE
40
ZEC
41
BONE
42
ZIL
43
IOST
44
ELF
45
SERO
46
BABYDOGE
47
SNT
48
SHIB
49
JST
50
OMG
51
ATOM
52
VSYS
53
UMA
54
ONG
55
RING
56
SEAL
57
AE
58
BTS
59
IQ
60
RVN
61
WOO
62
ARPA
63
XMX
64
TWT
65
OXT
66
LRC
67
CKB
68
IRIS
69
IDEX
70
DCR
71
BNB
72
ZRX
73
RIF
74
STORJ
75
BLZ
76
NKN
77
BEAM
78
CELR
79
ALGO
80
RAD
81
WNXM
82
POND
83
DF
84
WING
85
RUNE
86
MBL
87
BAL
88
WIN
89
KAIA
90
OP
91
PCX
92
CAS
93
FARM
94
WBTC
95
LOOM
96
APE
97
ONE
98
COMP
99
FOR
100
BAT
101
HZN
102
SFP
103
XMR
104
MTV
105
REN
106
KNC
107
AR
108
MANA
109
SUSHI
110
AERGO
111
ZEN
112
AUTO
113
CFX
114
FLM
115
POLS
116
NEAR
117
RARI
118
NMR
119
ANKR
120
MKR
121
RLY
122
MTR
123
FET
124
AB
125
HIVE
126
IOTX
127
MASK
128
ICP
129
AVA
130
TRU
131
BAKE
132
USDC
133
UNFI
134
BADGER
135
BOND
136
KP3R
137
AAVE
138
PANDO
139
MCC
140
GHST
141
PERP
142
TPT
143
CENNZ
144
BTT
145
CNS
146
KDG
147
STEEM
148
INSUR
149
BNT
150
MDX
151
CRO
152
KAI
153
TLOS
154
QI
155
FLUX
156
DPR
157
HEGIC
158
AKITA
159
TCT
160
DSLA
161
LAMB
162
SPA
163
BDP
164
FARTOKEN
165
GRT
166
ETP
167
MIR
168
BURGER
169
SUN
170
CRV
171
INV
172
YFI
173
XVS
174
PHA
175
YFII
176
KAON
177
DEGO
178
UNI
179
TORN
180
HNS
181
DODO
182
FIL
183
SNX
184
TYT
185
LPT
186
BLY
187
ALEPH
188
CAKE
189
KAVA
190
XVG
191
VIC
192
OGN
193
VTHO
194
SWAP
195
FSN
196
FIRO
197
ACH
198
LINA
199
CWS
200
DAI
201
AUCTION
202
PAINT
203
SAND
204
AUR
205
QKC
206
BOSON
207
K21
208
CHZ
209
HAI
210
BUNNY
211
MCB
212
SC
213
ROSE
214
OVR
215
DEXE
216
PIG
217
DORA
218
HOT
219
ANC
220
TARA
221
XRD
222
FXS
223
PROPS
224
CONV
225
KLV
226
OG
227
UFT
228
AME
229
JASMY
230
TUSD
231
JULD
232
ZEE
233
ALICE
234
UMB
235
VRA
236
SKL
237
ALPACA
238
LBTC
239
CTXC
240
PBR
241
VELO
242
TRU1
243
REVV
244
ILV
245
XCH
246
LQTY
247
APN
248
RAY
249
SCRT
250
GLQ
251
FORTH
252
QUICK
253
HARD
254
FLOW
255
AXS
256
HAPI
257
KCS
258
MATH
259
HOPR
260
GTC
261
EUL
262
SMARS
263
CSPR
264
LAT
265
XPX
266
MTRG
267
XELS
268
BSCS
269
TRIBE
270
SENSO
271
POLC
272
BOO
273
ASS
274
POLYDOGE
275
RACA
276
ROCKI
277
DFYN
278
TITAN
279
TLM
280
DOGGY
281
GALA
282
MINA
283
SLIM
284
LBC
285
XEC
286
BORING
287
TON
288
ZIG
289
PLUG
290
BZZ
291
HYDRA
292
CELO
293
PUSH
294
SLP
295
GMEE
296
KISHU
297
NFT
298
FLUID
299
BSW
300
KIN
301
BXX
302
OOE
303
KINE
304
FEAR
305
FOX
306
CLV
307
WITCH
308
KAR
309
C98
310
SPS
311
YGG
312
OKT
313
ISP
314
LDO
315
FLX
316
EDEN
317
PSG
318
PENDLE
319
RARE
320
MARSH
321
FTT
322
CTK
323
SRM
324
MBOX
325
LITH
326
CHESS
327
TOKE
328
MOVR
329
XAVA
330
SDN
331
OCT
332
BENQI
333
BABYSWAP
334
AGLD
335
LIKE
336
DYDX
337
XCAD
338
POLIS
339
ATLAS
340
WEMIX
341
USDP
342
SBR
343
REI
344
GEL
345
WNCG
346
STND
347
THN
348
ORCA
349
DERI
350
SYN
351
OKB
352
YAY
353
UFO
354
SPELL
355
MOOV
356
THG
357
HAM
358
TFI
359
BETA
360
ZCX
361
SGB
362
ADS
363
VEX
364
BLP
365
REF
366
STARL
367
OPUL
368
AAA
369
BDX
370
PRQ
371
CBX
372
IMX
373
DVI
374
SWASH
375
DFI
376
SIN
377
GODS
378
SSV
379
BNC
380
CEEK
381
BHO
382
SAMO
383
EVRY
384
GAIA
385
ENS
386
PIXEL
387
EJS
388
CERE
389
PSL
390
WILD
391
KOKO
392
LIFE
393
GENE
394
PEOPLE
395
KILT
396
FWW
397
TRVL
398
KMA
399
CWAR
400
PIT
401
TRADE
402
ETERNAL
403
EVER
404
PSP
405
HUSL
406
UNO
407
XCV
408
BOBA
409
AURORA
410
ELON
411
JOE
412
STOS
413
BTCBAM
414
BRISE
415
FUSE
416
EGC
417
DXGM
418
SFUND
419
NABOX
420
EL
421
ROCO
422
ARV
423
SUKU
424
MARS4
425
BICO
426
IDEA
427
TRAVA
428
KOM
429
PNG
430
SCOTTY
431
VPP
432
DOSE
433
CLY
434
NUM
435
SOLX
436
GOMINING
437
XTM
438
WNT
439
RADAR
440
IXS
441
FREE
442
KUJI
443
METIS
444
OOKI
445
BITCI
446
WQT
447
IZI
448
JEWEL
449
SOS
450
PKR
451
TRYB
452
APX
453
ABBC
454
CVX
455
LUFFY
456
CRTS
457
NWC
458
AVG
459
BSCPAD
460
STA
461
KASTA
462
SFM
463
CTC
464
OSMO
465
LOOKS
466
MAGIC
467
HUAHUA
468
POKT
469
WRLD
470
CWEB
471
AZERO
472
METAHERO
473
GLMR
474
HYVE
475
FIO
476
GCAKE
477
NTX
478
CLS
479
RAIN
480
MCRT
481
ACA
482
CIRUS
483
NCT
484
SOLO
485
RIDE
486
REAL
487
GARI
488
NOS
489
RBT
490
XLS
491
MEFA
492
WNK
493
CORE
494
SHILL
495
SYS
496
JUNO
497
PSTAKE
498
METO
499
METAV
500
COREUM
501
DKS
502
KATA
503
CCD
504
HEART
505
FYN
506
NAKA
507
HOSKY
508
ASTR
509
HBAR
510
NYM
511
VALOR
512
JUSTICE
513
TKO
514
RSS3
515
SHIBA
516
GZONE
517
BSPT
518
FUTURE
519
VICS
520
UMEE
521
ARK
522
BERRY
523
ALM
524
EARN
525
MCONTENT
526
MILO
527
SEX
528
NPT
529
GST
530
XI
531
LFG
532
PIB
533
SON
534
PRX
535
XCN
536
STEPN
537
GTCOIN
538
ATC
539
AZIT
540
UNM
541
MELOS
542
CITY
543
JOLT
544
RITE
545
MMUI
546
STG
547
EGLD
548
KPC
549
DUEL
550
INS
551
BBF
552
VINU
553
MULTI
554
MEV
555
KIBA
556
DEB
557
COVN
558
ORT
559
CULTDAO
560
NHT
561
BLUES
562
GMM
563
DEP
564
PANDA
565
BIT1
566
ASTO
567
WWY
568
PLT
569
JAB
570
EKTA
571
VOLT
572
BIOFI
573
CAW
574
FNF
575
ROG
576
ATNT
577
ZPAY
578
BRN
579
TRCL
580
FITFI
581
MVL
582
DAO
583
SER
584
KZEN
585
LITHO
586
CREO
587
STRM
588
LOTT
589
NULS
590
JAM
591
VEMP
592
CBK
593
1INCH
594
SFIN
595
BEL
596
QUACK
597
API3
598
HIGH
599
XEN
600
ETHW
601
WAVES
602
REL
603
HOP
604
EPX
605
XX
606
GMX
607
XYM
608
BLUEMOVE
609
FCT2
610
TGT
611
XPR
612
UBSN
613
XEP
614
STETH
615
CANTO
616
MOBX
617
OMC
618
PMG
619
CPU
620
LUNC
621
USTC
622
ITHEUM
623
CATHEON
624
SHITC
625
GQ
626
JOY
627
PAXG
628
REVO
629
OGY
630
WIT
631
WAXP
632
FURY
633
CEL
634
FORT
635
EVMOS
636
INTR
637
HNB
638
LEVER
639
CHO
640
RBC
641
MBX
642
ULTI
643
BULL
644
TOKKI
645
XRPAYNET
646
OLE
647
HANDY
648
MYST
649
MUDOL2
650
MSB
651
FANC
652
BLOK
653
NEXO
654
TSUKA
655
DYP
656
FIDA
657
STAT
658
LAIKA
659
DICE
660
QNT
661
ARG
662
POR
663
AURA
664
XSPECTAR
665
COTI
666
FRTS
667
LAZIO
668
PORTO
669
SANTOS
670
INTER
671
ACM
672
MOON
673
METAL
674
MSTR
675
TTCOIN
676
DC
677
MANC
678
GOTG
679
ALPINE
680
PRTG
681
NODL
682
TRIVIA
683
OMNOM
684
IXT
685
DIONE
686
PHB
687
RPL
688
SWEAT
689
NVIR
690
SAUCE
691
HI
692
SNFT
693
BFT
694
WAXL
695
KAS
696
MNTL
697
DGC
698
BAX
699
NZERO
700
CHRP
701
GXE
702
TAMA
703
WALV
704
PROS
705
MLT
706
BXEN
707
REEF
708
MXEN
709
OOBIT
710
XAUT
711
FLR
712
THEPROTOCOL
713
APT
714
LOOP
715
BVG
716
NEBL
717
CHANGE
718
KENKA
719
WBT
720
AMB
721
HFT
722
FMXEN
723
CRETA
724
KOIN
725
FNCY
726
FWC
727
KROM
728
ACX
729
FREEDOM
730
DGH
731
HOOK
732
SAMA
733
SAT
734
MVX
735
ALT
736
ONTP
737
AFC
738
BAR
739
ASM
740
EFC
741
CPFC
742
LUFC
743
HIFI
744
MENGO
745
SCCP
746
SPFC
747
VCF
748
NAP
749
SAUBER
750
MEE
751
GEAR
752
OAS
753
MRST
754
BC
755
BONK
756
CRU
757
WSI
758
FUND
759
VGX
760
RLC
761
DKA
762
TOMI
763
ALI
764
ASTRA
765
DOGGOSOL
766
GNO
767
AMP
768
INJ
769
PYR
770
GNS
771
IMGNAI
772
CT
773
RDNT
774
SMART
775
GRAIL
776
VELA
777
HELLO
778
VELODROME
779
DUSK
780
BLUR
781
RILLA
782
SD
783
NOM
784
ACS
785
IGU
786
SQUAD
787
KWENTA
788
HYCO
789
BOTTO
790
NEXA
791
PARMA
792
PIVN
793
AX
794
WOM
795
3KM
796
RPG
797
EXD
798
TAO
799
XDB
800
RBX
801
NXRA
802
PAW
803
RON
804
FACTR
805
VISION
806
EQ
807
MAN
808
OPTIMUS
809