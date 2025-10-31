Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Wrapped Nibiru price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much WNIBI will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Wrapped Nibiru Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD)

Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year)
Based on your prediction, Wrapped Nibiru could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.011989 in 2025.

Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year)
Based on your prediction, Wrapped Nibiru could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.012588 in 2026.

Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years)
According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of WNIBI is $ 0.013218 with a 10.25% growth rate.

Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years)
According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of WNIBI is $ 0.013878 with a 15.76% growth rate.

Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WNIBI in 2029 is $ 0.014572 along with 21.55% growth rate.

Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WNIBI in 2030 is $ 0.015301 along with 27.63% growth rate.

Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)
In 2040, the price of Wrapped Nibiru could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.024924.

Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years)
In 2050, the price of Wrapped Nibiru could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.040599.

2026 $ 0.012588 5.00%

2027 $ 0.013218 10.25%

2028 $ 0.013878 15.76%

2029 $ 0.014572 21.55%

2030 $ 0.015301 27.63%

2031 $ 0.016066 34.01%

2032 $ 0.016869 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.017713 47.75%

2034 $ 0.018599 55.13%

2035 $ 0.019529 62.89%

2036 $ 0.020505 71.03%

2037 $ 0.021530 79.59%

2038 $ 0.022607 88.56%

2039 $ 0.023737 97.99%

2040 $ 0.024924 107.89% Show More Short Term Wrapped Nibiru Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 31, 2025(Today) $ 0.011989 0.00%

November 1, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.011990 0.01%

November 7, 2025(This Week) $ 0.012000 0.10%

November 30, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.012038 0.41% Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for WNIBI on October 31, 2025(Today) , is $0.011989 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 1, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for WNIBI, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.011990 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) Price Prediction This Week By November 7, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for WNIBI, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.012000 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for WNIBI is $0.012038 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Wrapped Nibiru Price Statistics

Current Price ----
Price Change (24H) --
Market Cap $ 131.23K
Circulation Supply 10.95M
Volume (24H) ----

The latest WNIBI price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, WNIBI has a circulating supply of 10.95M and a total market capitalisation of $ 131.23K.

Wrapped Nibiru Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Wrapped Nibiru live price page, the current price of Wrapped Nibiru is 0.011989USD. The circulating supply of Wrapped Nibiru(WNIBI) is 10.95M WNIBI , giving it a market capitalization of $131,227 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.37% $ 0 $ 0.012080 $ 0.011986

7 Days 2.49% $ 0.000299 $ 0.012465 $ 0.010797

30 Days 10.83% $ 0.001298 $ 0.012465 $ 0.010797 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Wrapped Nibiru has shown a price movement of $0 , reflecting a -0.37% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Wrapped Nibiru was trading at a high of $0.012465 and a low of $0.010797 . It had witnessed a price change of 2.49% . This recent trend showcases WNIBI's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Wrapped Nibiru has experienced a 10.83% change, reflecting approximately $0.001298 to its value. This indicates that WNIBI could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) Price Prediction Module Works? The Wrapped Nibiru Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of WNIBI based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Wrapped Nibiru over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of WNIBI, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Wrapped Nibiru. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of WNIBI. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of WNIBI to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Wrapped Nibiru.

Why is WNIBI Price Prediction Important?

WNIBI Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is WNIBI worth investing now? According to your predictions, WNIBI will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of WNIBI next month? According to the Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) price prediction tool, the forecasted WNIBI price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 WNIBI cost in 2026? The price of 1 Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, WNIBI will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of WNIBI in 2027? Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 WNIBI by 2027. What is the estimated price target of WNIBI in 2028? According to your price prediction input, Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of WNIBI in 2029? According to your price prediction input, Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 WNIBI cost in 2030? The price of 1 Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, WNIBI will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the WNIBI price prediction for 2040? Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 WNIBI by 2040. Sign Up Now