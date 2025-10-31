US Nerite Dollar (USND) Price Prediction (USD)

Get US Nerite Dollar price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much USND will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Buy USND

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of US Nerite Dollar % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction US Nerite Dollar Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) US Nerite Dollar (USND) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, US Nerite Dollar could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.948739 in 2025. US Nerite Dollar (USND) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, US Nerite Dollar could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.996175 in 2026. US Nerite Dollar (USND) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of USND is $ 1.0459 with a 10.25% growth rate. US Nerite Dollar (USND) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of USND is $ 1.0982 with a 15.76% growth rate. US Nerite Dollar (USND) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of USND in 2029 is $ 1.1531 along with 21.55% growth rate. US Nerite Dollar (USND) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of USND in 2030 is $ 1.2108 along with 27.63% growth rate. US Nerite Dollar (USND) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of US Nerite Dollar could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1.9723. US Nerite Dollar (USND) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of US Nerite Dollar could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 3.2127. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.948739 0.00%

2026 $ 0.996175 5.00%

2027 $ 1.0459 10.25%

2028 $ 1.0982 15.76%

2029 $ 1.1531 21.55%

2030 $ 1.2108 27.63%

2031 $ 1.2714 34.01%

2032 $ 1.3349 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 1.4017 47.75%

2034 $ 1.4718 55.13%

2035 $ 1.5453 62.89%

2036 $ 1.6226 71.03%

2037 $ 1.7037 79.59%

2038 $ 1.7889 88.56%

2039 $ 1.8784 97.99%

2040 $ 1.9723 107.89% Show More Short Term US Nerite Dollar Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 31, 2025(Today) $ 0.948739 0.00%

November 1, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.948868 0.01%

November 7, 2025(This Week) $ 0.949648 0.10%

November 30, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.952637 0.41% US Nerite Dollar (USND) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for USND on October 31, 2025(Today) , is $0.948739 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. US Nerite Dollar (USND) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 1, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for USND, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.948868 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. US Nerite Dollar (USND) Price Prediction This Week By November 7, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for USND, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.949648 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. US Nerite Dollar (USND) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for USND is $0.952637 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current US Nerite Dollar Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 2.28M$ 2.28M $ 2.28M Circulation Supply 2.40M 2.40M 2.40M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest USND price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, USND has a circulating supply of 2.40M and a total market capitalisation of $ 2.28M. View Live USND Price

US Nerite Dollar Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on US Nerite Dollar live price page, the current price of US Nerite Dollar is 0.948739USD. The circulating supply of US Nerite Dollar(USND) is 2.40M USND , giving it a market capitalization of $2,277,430 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -4.02% $ -0.039797 $ 1.026 $ 0.939391

7 Days -4.89% $ -0.046465 $ 1.0079 $ 0.940059

30 Days -5.19% $ -0.049259 $ 1.0079 $ 0.940059 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, US Nerite Dollar has shown a price movement of $-0.039797 , reflecting a -4.02% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, US Nerite Dollar was trading at a high of $1.0079 and a low of $0.940059 . It had witnessed a price change of -4.89% . This recent trend showcases USND's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, US Nerite Dollar has experienced a -5.19% change, reflecting approximately $-0.049259 to its value. This indicates that USND could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does US Nerite Dollar (USND) Price Prediction Module Works? The US Nerite Dollar Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of USND based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for US Nerite Dollar over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of USND, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of US Nerite Dollar. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of USND. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of USND to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of US Nerite Dollar.

Why is USND Price Prediction Important?

USND Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is USND worth investing now? According to your predictions, USND will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of USND next month? According to the US Nerite Dollar (USND) price prediction tool, the forecasted USND price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 USND cost in 2026? The price of 1 US Nerite Dollar (USND) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, USND will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of USND in 2027? US Nerite Dollar (USND) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 USND by 2027. What is the estimated price target of USND in 2028? According to your price prediction input, US Nerite Dollar (USND) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of USND in 2029? According to your price prediction input, US Nerite Dollar (USND) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 USND cost in 2030? The price of 1 US Nerite Dollar (USND) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, USND will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the USND price prediction for 2040? US Nerite Dollar (USND) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 USND by 2040. Sign Up Now