Poolz Finance (POOLX) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Poolz Finance price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much POOLX will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Poolz Finance % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Poolz Finance Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Poolz Finance (POOLX) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Poolz Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.220019 in 2025. Poolz Finance (POOLX) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Poolz Finance could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.231019 in 2026. Poolz Finance (POOLX) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of POOLX is $ 0.242570 with a 10.25% growth rate. Poolz Finance (POOLX) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of POOLX is $ 0.254699 with a 15.76% growth rate. Poolz Finance (POOLX) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of POOLX in 2029 is $ 0.267434 along with 21.55% growth rate. Poolz Finance (POOLX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of POOLX in 2030 is $ 0.280806 along with 27.63% growth rate. Poolz Finance (POOLX) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Poolz Finance could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.457403. Poolz Finance (POOLX) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Poolz Finance could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.745062. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.220019 0.00%

2026 $ 0.231019 5.00%

2027 $ 0.242570 10.25%

2028 $ 0.254699 15.76%

2029 $ 0.267434 21.55%

2030 $ 0.280806 27.63%

2031 $ 0.294846 34.01%

2032 $ 0.309588 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.325068 47.75%

2034 $ 0.341321 55.13%

2035 $ 0.358387 62.89%

2036 $ 0.376307 71.03%

2037 $ 0.395122 79.59%

2038 $ 0.414878 88.56%

2039 $ 0.435622 97.99%

2040 $ 0.457403 107.89% Show More Short Term Poolz Finance Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 31, 2025(Today) $ 0.220019 0.00%

November 1, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.220049 0.01%

November 7, 2025(This Week) $ 0.220229 0.10%

November 30, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.220923 0.41% Poolz Finance (POOLX) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for POOLX on October 31, 2025(Today) , is $0.220019 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Poolz Finance (POOLX) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 1, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for POOLX, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.220049 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Poolz Finance (POOLX) Price Prediction This Week By November 7, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for POOLX, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.220229 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Poolz Finance (POOLX) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for POOLX is $0.220923 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Poolz Finance Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 1.15M$ 1.15M $ 1.15M Circulation Supply 5.23M 5.23M 5.23M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest POOLX price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, POOLX has a circulating supply of 5.23M and a total market capitalisation of $ 1.15M. View Live POOLX Price

Poolz Finance Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Poolz Finance live price page, the current price of Poolz Finance is 0.220019USD. The circulating supply of Poolz Finance(POOLX) is 5.23M POOLX , giving it a market capitalization of $1,147,549 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -5.19% $ -0.012054 $ 0.23389 $ 0.216668

7 Days -19.87% $ -0.043720 $ 0.295535 $ 0.216852

30 Days -9.20% $ -0.020250 $ 0.295535 $ 0.216852 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Poolz Finance has shown a price movement of $-0.012054 , reflecting a -5.19% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Poolz Finance was trading at a high of $0.295535 and a low of $0.216852 . It had witnessed a price change of -19.87% . This recent trend showcases POOLX's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Poolz Finance has experienced a -9.20% change, reflecting approximately $-0.020250 to its value. This indicates that POOLX could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Poolz Finance (POOLX) Price Prediction Module Works? The Poolz Finance Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of POOLX based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Poolz Finance over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of POOLX, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Poolz Finance. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of POOLX. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of POOLX to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Poolz Finance.

Why is POOLX Price Prediction Important?

POOLX Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is POOLX worth investing now? According to your predictions, POOLX will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of POOLX next month? According to the Poolz Finance (POOLX) price prediction tool, the forecasted POOLX price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 POOLX cost in 2026? The price of 1 Poolz Finance (POOLX) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, POOLX will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of POOLX in 2027? Poolz Finance (POOLX) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 POOLX by 2027. What is the estimated price target of POOLX in 2028? According to your price prediction input, Poolz Finance (POOLX) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of POOLX in 2029? According to your price prediction input, Poolz Finance (POOLX) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 POOLX cost in 2030? The price of 1 Poolz Finance (POOLX) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, POOLX will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the POOLX price prediction for 2040? Poolz Finance (POOLX) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 POOLX by 2040.