Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of PLYR L1 % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction PLYR L1 Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) PLYR L1 (PLYR) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, PLYR L1 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.003448 in 2025. PLYR L1 (PLYR) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, PLYR L1 could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.003620 in 2026. PLYR L1 (PLYR) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of PLYR is $ 0.003802 with a 10.25% growth rate. PLYR L1 (PLYR) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of PLYR is $ 0.003992 with a 15.76% growth rate. PLYR L1 (PLYR) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PLYR in 2029 is $ 0.004191 along with 21.55% growth rate. PLYR L1 (PLYR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PLYR in 2030 is $ 0.004401 along with 27.63% growth rate. PLYR L1 (PLYR) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of PLYR L1 could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.007169. PLYR L1 (PLYR) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of PLYR L1 could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.011677. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.003448 0.00%

2026 $ 0.003620 5.00%

2027 $ 0.003802 10.25%

2028 $ 0.003992 15.76%

2029 $ 0.004191 21.55%

2030 $ 0.004401 27.63%

2031 $ 0.004621 34.01%

2032 $ 0.004852 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.005095 47.75%

2034 $ 0.005349 55.13%

2035 $ 0.005617 62.89%

2036 $ 0.005898 71.03%

2037 $ 0.006193 79.59%

2038 $ 0.006502 88.56%

2039 $ 0.006827 97.99%

2040 $ 0.007169 107.89% Show More Short Term PLYR L1 Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 31, 2025(Today) $ 0.003448 0.00%

November 1, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.003449 0.01%

November 7, 2025(This Week) $ 0.003451 0.10%

November 30, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.003462 0.41% PLYR L1 (PLYR) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for PLYR on October 31, 2025(Today) , is $0.003448 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. PLYR L1 (PLYR) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 1, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for PLYR, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.003449 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. PLYR L1 (PLYR) Price Prediction This Week By November 7, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for PLYR, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.003451 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. PLYR L1 (PLYR) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for PLYR is $0.003462 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current PLYR L1 Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 421.38K$ 421.38K $ 421.38K Circulation Supply 122.19M 122.19M 122.19M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest PLYR price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, PLYR has a circulating supply of 122.19M and a total market capitalisation of $ 421.38K. View Live PLYR Price

PLYR L1 Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on PLYR L1 live price page, the current price of PLYR L1 is 0.003448USD. The circulating supply of PLYR L1(PLYR) is 122.19M PLYR , giving it a market capitalization of $421,382 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.00% $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

7 Days -11.63% $ -0.000401 $ 0.004239 $ 0.001787

30 Days 43.23% $ 0.001490 $ 0.004239 $ 0.001787 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, PLYR L1 has shown a price movement of $0 , reflecting a 0.00% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, PLYR L1 was trading at a high of $0.004239 and a low of $0.001787 . It had witnessed a price change of -11.63% . This recent trend showcases PLYR's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, PLYR L1 has experienced a 43.23% change, reflecting approximately $0.001490 to its value. This indicates that PLYR could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does PLYR L1 (PLYR) Price Prediction Module Works? The PLYR L1 Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of PLYR based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for PLYR L1 over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of PLYR, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of PLYR L1. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of PLYR. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of PLYR to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of PLYR L1.

Why is PLYR Price Prediction Important?

PLYR Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

