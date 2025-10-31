Odin Liquidity Network (ODIN) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Odin Liquidity Network price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much ODIN will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Odin Liquidity Network % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Odin Liquidity Network Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Odin Liquidity Network (ODIN) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Odin Liquidity Network could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.005557 in 2025. Odin Liquidity Network (ODIN) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Odin Liquidity Network could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.005835 in 2026. Odin Liquidity Network (ODIN) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of ODIN is $ 0.006126 with a 10.25% growth rate. Odin Liquidity Network (ODIN) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of ODIN is $ 0.006433 with a 15.76% growth rate. Odin Liquidity Network (ODIN) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ODIN in 2029 is $ 0.006754 along with 21.55% growth rate. Odin Liquidity Network (ODIN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ODIN in 2030 is $ 0.007092 along with 27.63% growth rate. Odin Liquidity Network (ODIN) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Odin Liquidity Network could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.011553. Odin Liquidity Network (ODIN) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Odin Liquidity Network could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.018818. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.005557 0.00%

Current Odin Liquidity Network Price Statistics
Current Price ----
Market Cap $ 1.04M
Circulation Supply 187.41M
The latest ODIN price is --. It has a circulating supply of 187.41M and a total market capitalisation of $ 1.04M.

Odin Liquidity Network Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Odin Liquidity Network live price page, the current price of Odin Liquidity Network is 0.005557USD. The circulating supply of Odin Liquidity Network(ODIN) is 187.41M ODIN , giving it a market capitalization of $1,038,143 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -3.69% $ -0.000213 $ 0.005820 $ 0.005489

7 Days 13.14% $ 0.000729 $ 0.006144 $ 0.004832

30 Days -9.41% $ -0.000523 $ 0.006144 $ 0.004832 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Odin Liquidity Network has shown a price movement of $-0.000213 , reflecting a -3.69% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Odin Liquidity Network was trading at a high of $0.006144 and a low of $0.004832 . It had witnessed a price change of 13.14% . This recent trend showcases ODIN's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Odin Liquidity Network has experienced a -9.41% change, reflecting approximately $-0.000523 to its value. This indicates that ODIN could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Odin Liquidity Network (ODIN) Price Prediction Module Works? The Odin Liquidity Network Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of ODIN based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Odin Liquidity Network over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of ODIN, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Odin Liquidity Network. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of ODIN. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of ODIN to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Odin Liquidity Network.

Why is ODIN Price Prediction Important?

ODIN Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

