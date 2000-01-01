Crypto Price Predictions | MEXC Exchange

Explore the current crypto price predictions for top cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Polkadot, XRP, and Litecoin. Check out our cryptocurrency price predictions to gain valuable insights into future market trends.

MEXC provides up-to-date price prediction data, combining historical performance, market sentiment, and key metrics like market cap and trading volume. Gain a clear view of how the crypto community feels about a token’s future performance. MEXC is your easiest way to crypto—Explore now.

1
IMAGE
2
FEL
3
SHARDS
4
MSDG
5
EPLIE
6
NRWA
7
Defi App
HOME
8
NTV
9
LYC
10
BROAK
11
FUTBOL
FUTBOL
12
RUJI
13
Skate
SKATE
14
LXY
15
VULPEFI
16
Fuse Dollar
FUSDOLD
17
ESCG
18
NEURAL
19
Mexc Staked SOL
MXSOL
20
JEETS
21
TRN
22
KLEVA
23
AXOL
AXOL
24
AVOCADO BG
AVOOLD1
25
BLPAI
26
The Arena
ARENA
27
Axol
AXOLOLD
28
M
29
DMC
30
DinoSwap
DINOOLD
31
JUNE
32
PAL
33
VIRTUALAI
34
MCCOLD
35
EINSTEIN
EIN
36
Levana
LVN
37
SHIBBABY
38
DFOHUB
BUIDLOLD
39
BAISHI
40
ARIO
41
IUP
42
BULLET
43
DCASK
44
X
XCOIN
45
JBC
46
Hyper Finance
HYFI
47
ArcBlock
ABT
48
DORAOLD3
49
UniBright
UBT
50
COPIOLD
51
Applescash
AAPL
52
TURAN
53
Individual Content
ICST
54
BRIDGE
55
Kujira
KUJI
56
RADI
57
Airbloc
ABL
58
UTN
59
First Meme
LOLCAT
60
BMARS
61
MARAOLD
62
SAITAMAV1
63
UniCrypt
UNC
64
SANCHO
65
PXR
66
CPT
67
Yes Chad
YES
68
WIZ
69
VTRU
70
Capybara
CAPYOLD
71
GROOVEOLD
72
ZVE
73
PEPEA
74
TomaInfo
TON1
75
RACY PLATFORM
RACY
76
FLOKI2.0
FLOKI2
77
ETHAVERSE
78
HAWKTUAH
79
GAS
GASNEO
80
Open CustodyProtocol
OPEN
81
THD
82
SEXCOIN
SEXCOIN
83
Crypto Raiders
RAIDER
84
NLK
85
autofarm
AUTOV2
86
KIRA Network
KEX
87
GEAI
88
Luna Rush
LUS
89
OXEN
OXEN
90
MINTY
91
EVROLD
92
GOMD
93
BEBEOLD2
94
Euro Coin
EUROC
95
XBlock
IX
96
FriendsWithBenefits
FWB
97
BTCWHALE
98
MOYA
99
WIZARDOLD
100
TIP2
101
JNS
102
ASD
ASD
103
TWS
104
Lemo
LEMO
105
Alpha Dune
DUNE
106
BYTX
107
Nasdaq 420
NASDAQ420
108
WABA
109
PEPO
110
MSCHINA
111
XFINANCE
112
SLOTH
113
MFC
MFC
114
HDOT
HDOT
115
SakeToken
SAKE
116
KYVE
117
DIGG
DIGG
118
BITX
119
AIOZ Network
AIOZ
120
BCXOLD
121
NFT Index
MX07
122
Shirtum
SHI
123
Megs
MEGS
124
PLAYAHH
125
MEDUSA
126
Hedget
HGET
127
OPT
128
SNAPETH
129
V2X
130
SalmonToken
SANOLD
131
QCAT
132
RAWR
133
OceanProtocol
OCEAN
134
Po.et
POE
135
Sommelier
SOMM
136
KMD
137
Meta Masters Guild
MEMAG
138
SaitamaV2
SAITAMA
139
Repost Dog
RDOG
140
LAZYCAT
141
TRUMPX
142
BLinkToken
BLINKOLD
143
TASHI
144
Nectar
NECTAR
145
TQRT
146
KDOE
147
CLP
148
MOONAI
149
YouSim AI
YOUSIM
150
CAT1OLD
151
MONE
152
League of Metaverse
LMV
153
Joe Coin
JOECOIN
154
Doge Killer
LEASH
155
WaykiChain
WICC
156
DOGFACE
157
KebApp Coin
KEBABS
158
ODS
ODS
159
KARRIS
160
GGT
161
ZO
162
KLUB
163
AI Crypto
AICOLD
164
SLG.GAMES
SLG
165
ARIXOLD
166
CDOG
167
MetaPioneers
MPI
168
UNITE
169
SYNS
170
RDN
RDN
171
SIDE
172
PRI
173
DSA Index
MX05
174
SHC2
175
SONM
SNM
176
BOMB
177
TradeBull Token
TBT
178
STEEL
179
GuildFi
GF
180
SASHA1
181
DOGI
182
Redacted Cartel
BTRFLY
183
Coinbase Index
MX10
184
BIRB
185
Hakka Finance
HAKKA
186
Crypterium
CRPT
187
TriipMiles
TIIM
188
DUO Network Token
DUOOLD
189
Aragon Court
ANJ
190
Fwog
FWOGETH
191
PTESTM01
192
The Abyss
ABYSS
193
Zelda Inu
ZLDA
194
XDAI
195
ROUTEOLD
196
EMBER
197
HOQU Token
HQX
198
PERFTESTCOIN2000
199
SOLFI
200
Smoothy LP Token
SYUSD
201
Litentry
LIT
202
Lition
LIT1
203
GME TRUMP
GMETRUMP
204
Shiba Predator
QOM
205
PPD
206
BITICA
207
ASNOW
ASNOW
208
H2O
H2O
209
SUNNED
SUNNED
210
bAlpha
BALPHA
211
SFUEL
212
CATNIP
213
Rome
ROME
214
EdenChain
EDN
215
BORZ
216
BETF
217
Eximchain
EXC
218
BULL1
219
DACC
DACC
220
XSHRAP
XSHRAP
221
TSTOLD
222
Tds
TDS
223
DataQ
DQAI
224
USD2
225
BTAF
226
SHRK
227
CICCA
228
OAX
OAXOLD
229
TMX
TMX
230
WrappedSOTE
WSOTE
231
Attack Wagon
ATK
232
BONZI
BONZI
233
Glory Finance
GLR
234
OptionRoom
ROOM
235
EVLD
236
Neoki
NKO
237
XENS
238
beefyfinance
BIFI1
239
DELTA
DELTA
240
Gyroscope
GYFI
241
Viberate
VIB
242
POLT1
243
ACUMEN
244
Bitfree Cash
BFC2
245
BXA
BXA
246
ANZ
247
Moeda Loyalty
MDA
248
Shiba Lite
SHIBLITE
249
DFUEL
250
AIBCOIN
251
SaitaRealty
SRLTY
252
DSIMPSON
253
xprt
XPRT
254
XrpMoonPepeinuHomerS
DOGECOINOLD
255
REVOMON
256
melo
MELO
257
BLPE
258
CHOMP
259
Glitter Finance
XGLI
260
NERO
261
CitaDAO
CITAKNIGHT
262
CST
263
LUXWORLD
LUXOLD
264
TSUJI
265
WagieBot
WAGIEBOT
266
Blum
BLUM
267
DLLM
268
SRX
269
Skyward Finance
SKYWARD
270
NNAI
271
ZJLT
ZJLT
272
Morphware
XMW
273
TRCLOLD
274
MOOLA
275
MITHCash
MIC
276
PYME
277
BS
278
Aquarius
AQUARIUS
279
KYOTO
280
KeeperDAO
ROOK
281
OriginTrail
TRACOLD
282
BTK
283
MDULUCKY
MDULY
284
SAVE
285
hiBEANZ
HIBEANZ
286
MOON1
287
Ribbon
RBN
288
KMONOLD
289
Nireafty
NRT
290
DUBX
291
TAL
292
Suiman
SUIMAN
293
ZeroX
ZEROX
294
DBPEPE
295
MBDOLD
296
NANA
297
YFIM
YFIM
298
FOREST
299
SPHYNX
300
MANTRA DAO
OMOLD
301
Xpool
XPO
302
VRX
303
ZZS
304
MEFLEX
MEF
305
Huobi Pool Token
HPT
306
Aurox
URUS
307
Halving Crypto Index
MX02
308
BADGE Token
BADGE
309
Alita Network
ALITA
310
Binamon
BMON
311
SKXOLD
312
AXL INU
AXL1
313
KPHA
314
PERL.eco
PERL
315
MUVA
316
Sharder
SSOLD
317
Yuan Chain New
YCC
318
Switch
ESH
319
ORION
ORI
320
DxChain Token
DX
321
FileKdex
FIK
322
CELOTESTTOKEN
323
DONOLD
324
DGMA
325
PDM
326
FileStorm
FST1
327
SIPHER
328
ECOAI
329
Nebula AI
NBAI
330
Unbound Finance
UNB
331
GenieBot
GENIE
332
MBDOLD2
333
EPEP
334
SHIB3
335
KCASH
KCASH
336
Indexed Finance
NDXOLD
337
DeFi Index
MX04
338
FAAI
339
Bitcoinbing
BING
340
ZEBI
ZEBI
341
GOLDBLOCK
GBK
342
StarCurve
XSTAR
343
DATY
344
ZES
ZES
345
BICOIN
346
Airdrop Token
AIRDROP
347
UNIPEPE
348
ContentValueNetwork
CVNT
349
ViteToken
VITE
350
FTVT
351
Jot Art
JOT
352
NEONLINK
353
AMeiToken
AMT
354
DOGSWAG
355
Hyperion
HYN
356
Essentia
ESS
357
I20
358
DAOhaus
HAUS
359
XR One
XR1
360
Pteria
PTERIA
361
UniTrade
TRADE1
362
Refereum
RFR
363
ADPB
364
Chainge
CHNG
365
Moon Dawg
MOONDAWG
366
MOGA
367
UNDEAD
368
XD
369
SQUAWKV2
370
Fantom
FTM
371
CATEDUCK
372
Blockchain Brawlers
BRWL
373
TAGAI
374
Effective
EACC
375
AARK
376
LRS
377
FROGS
378
Storepay
SPC
379
SCALE
380
PSOLD
381
Stox
STOX
382
GINOAOLD
383
EVC
384
CANA
385
SIMBA
386
CVPAD
387
MDEX
388
SMH
389
DAV NETWORK
DAV
390
PEPECHAIN
391
bDollar
BDO
392
Ftoken
FTOLD
393
FURIOLD
394
2.0
2
395
COBY
396
SPONGEOLD
397
BBS
BBS
398
BASEHEROES
399
WUKONGMUSK
400
BBBOLD
401
Bezant
BZNT
402
Eminer
EM
403
CELOTEST
404
xBTC
XBTC
405
LUCIC
406
ERAOLD
407
SKALENetwork
SKALE
408
BinaryX
BNX
409
CyberMiles
CMT
410
SNOWBALL
411
DCPTG
DCPTG
412
DHV
413
IUX
414
NFPOLD
415
LAP
416
OLYMPE
417
Defibox
BOXOLD
418
PSPP
419
WHT
WHT
420
KAN
KAN
421
SAIL
422
Polkaswap
PSWAP
423
CSUN
424
YOUR
425
LongOption
LONG
426
2KEY
2KEY
427
Voxel X Network
VXL
428
SZ
SZ
429
Locus Chain
LOCUS
430
Plumpy Dragons
LOONG
431
PalletOneToken
PTN
432
LayaOne
LAYA
433
Wibson
WIB
434
PORY
435
Nika
NIKA
436
GIV Token
GIV
437
QBAI
438
COPU
439
Bajun Network
BAJU
440
WTRTL
441
LIE
442
Moovy
MOIL
443
HUGE
444
CashPepe
CASHPEPE
445
MCH RAYS
RAYS
446
Platinum Bunny Token
PBUNNY
447
KDX
448
Monr
MONR
449
Dark Wolf
DWOLF
450
RD
451
AIPG
452
PIZZA
453
Connext
NEXT
454
OVEIT
455
LTO Network
LTO
456
MachineXchangeCoin
MXC
457
LIVR
458
dandy.dego
DANDY
459
TWO
TWO
460
Cannaland Token
CNLT
461
BlockChainStore
BCST
462
Penta Network
PNT
463
MONG2.0
MONG2
464
A2S
465
HBTC
HBTC
466
FILX
467
YEC
YEC
468
Cardstack
CARD
469
NightVerse Game
NVG
470
INTERGALACTIC
471
GXCERC20
GXCERC20
472
COSOLD
473
TSOC
TSOC
474
WTY
475
Mines of Dalarnia
DAR
476
EOS
EOS
477
LAY
478
AIPT
479
AIWOLD
480
WYZ
481
MET
482
NOIA
483
Equalizer
EQL
484
BDCC
485
MPRO
486
SCE
487
Catgirl
CATGIRL
488
Iconomi
ICN
489
XDOGE
490
ASTEROID SHIBA
ASTEROID
491
WOD
WODAI
492
MetaDerby
DBY
493
Pylon Finance
PYLON
494
BTX
495
LIMO
496
KLVOLD
497
Dogekeng
DOGEK
498
Massive Protocol
MAV1
499
CSOL
500
SENTinel
SENT
501
PTESTC02
502
THE LUMINA
TLT
503
LIVE
504
PEAQOLD
505
degen the otter
DEGENOTTER
506
XAH
507
Trillioner
TLC
508
RightMesh
RMESH
509
VOKEN
VOKEN
510
OICH
511
OriginSport
ORS
512
EMG
513
Grayscale Index
MX08
514
Morud
MORUD
515
Premia
PREMIA
516
WAWA
517
USACOIN
USACOIN
518
GAMB
GMB
519
MOOX
520
CORNI
521
Forefront
FF
522
VisionX
VNX
523
TBS
524
TIMES
525
CRESCITE
526
MEMEDOGS
527
InteractWith
INTER1
528
ORCL
529
HLN
530
NIBBLES
531
LOCK IN
LOCKIN
532
2.0PEPE
2PEPE
533
MINE
534
Pdx Token
PDX
535
CIA
536
Gamma
GAMMA
537
QKL
QKL
538
Wonderman Nation
WNDR
539
Bitcoin Classic
BTCC
540
Vitafin
LLJEFFY
541
CATPEPE
542
WARS
543
Organix
OGX
544
Polymath
POLY
545
Seele Token
SEEL
546
GLUE
547
WSMOLD
548
YOYOW
YOYOOLD
549
ZKML
550
AICOIN
551
NFUP
NFUP
552
HBSV
HBSV
553
REVOOLD
554
Jarvis
JRT
555
OZONECHAIN
556
BEBEOLD
557
ETHAX
558
ChatCoin
CHATOLD
559
Shibnobi
SHINJA
560
Unbanked
UNBNK
561
MO
562
MARIONAWFAL ON X
MARIO
563
AllianceBlock
ALBT
564
RETARDIA
565
Major Crypto Index
MX01
566
CryptoXpress
XPRESS
567
Augmate
MATE
568
YAKUB
569
SKY
570
Function X
FX
571
MPX
572
ROCKY
573
LOT
574
RVFOLD
575
Husby
HUSBY
576
HFIL
HFIL
577
AI Matrix System
AIMS
578
ZOOM
579
FFORCE IEO
WOZX
580
Bee
BEE
581
GROKCM
582
President Trump
47
583
LUMINA
584
ColorfulCat
COLORFULCAT
585
RGR
586
HETH
HETH
587
ReduX
REDUX
588
Baer Chain
BRC
589
Injex Finance
INJX
590
Game.com
GTC1
591
Pchain
PAIOLD
592
Hashgard
GARD
593
5TARS
594
DefiPulseIndex
DPI
595
PIZA
PIZA
596
Liquidity Network
LQD
597
BPAY
598
Terareum
TERA2
599
M40
600
HBTC
HBCH
601
HLTC
HLTC
602
OTX
603
World Mobile Token
WMT
604
Enumivo
ENU
605
DRAGONCOIN
606
FREEDOMOLD
607
OGBX
608
daostack
GEN
609
Artfinity
ARTFINITY
610
PRONUT
611
HyperQuant Token
HQT
612
ARTIC
ARTIC
613
Polkadot Eco Index
MX06
614
MeconCash
MCH
615
LAVITA
616
YLAY
617
Teloscoin
TELOS
618
TYTOLD
619
SWTR
620
HXTZ
HXTZ
621
SHEGEN
622
FPC
623
Seele
SEELE
624
DUAL
625
NODE
626
Lovely Inu
LOVELY
627
AMAL
628
Mango Markets
MNGO
629
Friend tech
FRIEND
630
hiSEALS
HISEALS
631
NePay
NEP
632
ARTEM
633
CHINU
634
PYP
PYP
635
Shopping
SHOP
636
WAR3
637
USDS
638
SunMaga
SUNMAGA
639
Astra Nova
RVV
640
Orion Protocol
ORN
641
MERLINAI
642
Bitdepositary
BDT1
643
PlayDapp Token
PLA
644
BLOKAID
645
Morse
MORSE
646
Blinks.gg
BGG1
647
MUA
648
NONE
SILLYCOIN
649
MarsDAO
MDAO
650
Plutus DeFi
PLT1
651
BullPerks
BLP
652
MND
653
Redbrick
BRIC
654
NEM
XEM
655
SOURCETON
656
RR
657
Robonomics
XRT
658
Blitz Labs
BLITZ
659
Disciplina
DSCP
660
DOGEFLOKI
661
DE
662
QIE
663
SaitaChain
STC
664
ORBGUY
665
Pumapay
PMA
666
SONICSUI
667
MDUS
668
WTFABCDE
669
Covalent
CQT
670
Datamine
DAM
671
REI1
672
IPOR
IPOR
673
FDC
674
WCA
675
ROADLY
ROADLY
676
Toro Inoue
TORO
677
CPI
678
HDNOLD
679
Bridge Bot
BRIDGEOLD
680
Omix
OMX
681
WazirX
WRX
682
Edoge
EDOGE
683
PEM
PEM
684
WFI
685
0xSniper
0XS
686
Coin Artist
COIN
687
HAVAH
HVH
688
DOGEMEME
689
LUC1
690
Public Chain Index
MX03
691
Eligma
ELI
692
PTESTC03
693
ERIC
694
TLW
695
METX
696
JTC
697
TDY
698
FNFSOLD
699
WAX
WAX
700
CashBet Coin
CBC
701
CORN
CORNOLD
702
SUGR
703
Identity Hub
IDHUB
704
EFOR
EFOR
705
LUBE
706
ACryptoSI
ACSI
707
Andre Cronje index
MX09
708
DGOLD
709
SANA
710
BOOOLD
711
ZKasino
ZKAS
712
BAGOLD
713
TemDAO
TEM
714
CARROT
715
Geojam Token
GEOJAM
716
O
717
PEPEWIFHAT
718
vocalchain
VOC
719
PKT
PKT
720
App Rendering Power
ARP
721
AquaGoat
AQUAGOAT
722
TENSET
10SET
723
Academy
ACAD
724
Sunduck
SUNDUCK
725
ALTR
726
Genesis Shards
GS
727
PerfBloc
PBL
728
PTESTC01
729
Atlas Token
ATLS
730
FUN1
731
PANDORA
732
WEXO
WEXO
733
NARCO
734
LOVECOIN
LOVE1
735
RIGO
736
EZSWAP
737
Avavcriptions
AVAV1
738
Consensus
SENOLD
739
Cindicator
CND
740
RIOOLD
741
MOXY
742
GPT4O
743
KERBAL
744
ITF
745
MAMA
746
BLAT
747
Spice
SFIOLD
748
Patientory
PTOY
749
MAU
750
Egretia
EGT
751
LYO
752
BVB
BVB
753
MOGGO
754
BPINKY
755
BPVC
756
Fenerbahce Token
FBOLD
757
CIX
758
DONG
759
SAP