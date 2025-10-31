Meter Stable (MTR) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Meter Stable price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much MTR will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Meter Stable % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Meter Stable Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Meter Stable (MTR) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Meter Stable could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.526823 in 2025. Meter Stable (MTR) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Meter Stable could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.553164 in 2026. Meter Stable (MTR) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of MTR is $ 0.580822 with a 10.25% growth rate. Meter Stable (MTR) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of MTR is $ 0.609863 with a 15.76% growth rate. Meter Stable (MTR) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MTR in 2029 is $ 0.640356 along with 21.55% growth rate. Meter Stable (MTR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MTR in 2030 is $ 0.672374 along with 27.63% growth rate. Meter Stable (MTR) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Meter Stable could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1.0952. Meter Stable (MTR) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Meter Stable could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1.7840. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.526823 0.00%

2026 $ 0.553164 5.00%

2027 $ 0.580822 10.25%

2028 $ 0.609863 15.76%

2029 $ 0.640356 21.55%

2030 $ 0.672374 27.63%

2031 $ 0.705993 34.01%

2032 $ 0.741292 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.778357 47.75%

2034 $ 0.817275 55.13%

2035 $ 0.858139 62.89%

2036 $ 0.901046 71.03%

2037 $ 0.946098 79.59%

2038 $ 0.993403 88.56%

2039 $ 1.0430 97.99%

2040 $ 1.0952 107.89% Show More Short Term Meter Stable Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 31, 2025(Today) $ 0.526823 0.00%

November 1, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.526895 0.01%

November 7, 2025(This Week) $ 0.527328 0.10%

November 30, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.528988 0.41% Meter Stable (MTR) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for MTR on October 31, 2025(Today) , is $0.526823 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Meter Stable (MTR) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 1, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for MTR, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.526895 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Meter Stable (MTR) Price Prediction This Week By November 7, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for MTR, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.527328 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Meter Stable (MTR) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for MTR is $0.528988 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Meter Stable Price Statistics
Current Price ----
Market Cap $ 205.35K
Circulation Supply 391.72K
The latest MTR price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, MTR has a circulating supply of 391.72K and a total market capitalisation of $ 205.35K.

Meter Stable Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Meter Stable live price page, the current price of Meter Stable is 0.526823USD. The circulating supply of Meter Stable(MTR) is 391.72K MTR , giving it a market capitalization of $205,350 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 6.41% $ 0.031751 $ 0.529566 $ 0.494329

7 Days -0.96% $ -0.005061 $ 0.547180 $ 0.473247

30 Days 10.16% $ 0.053499 $ 0.547180 $ 0.473247 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Meter Stable has shown a price movement of $0.031751 , reflecting a 6.41% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Meter Stable was trading at a high of $0.547180 and a low of $0.473247 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.96% . This recent trend showcases MTR's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Meter Stable has experienced a 10.16% change, reflecting approximately $0.053499 to its value. This indicates that MTR could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Meter Stable (MTR) Price Prediction Module Works? The Meter Stable Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of MTR based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Meter Stable over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of MTR, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Meter Stable. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of MTR. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of MTR to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Meter Stable.

Why is MTR Price Prediction Important?

MTR Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):
Is MTR worth investing now?
According to your predictions, MTR will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering.

What is the price prediction of MTR next month?
According to the Meter Stable (MTR) price prediction tool, the forecasted MTR price will reach -- on undefined .

How much will 1 MTR cost in 2026?
The price of 1 Meter Stable (MTR) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, MTR will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026.

What is the forecasted price of MTR in 2027?
Meter Stable (MTR) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 MTR by 2027.

What is the estimated price target of MTR in 2028?
According to your price prediction input, Meter Stable (MTR) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028.

What is the estimated price target of MTR in 2029?
According to your price prediction input, Meter Stable (MTR) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029.

How much will 1 MTR cost in 2030?
The price of 1 Meter Stable (MTR) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, MTR will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030.

What is the MTR price prediction for 2040?
Meter Stable (MTR) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 MTR by 2040.