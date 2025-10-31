Metaverse Face (MEFA) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Metaverse Face price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much MEFA will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Metaverse Face Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Metaverse Face (MEFA) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Metaverse Face could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.000029 in 2025. Metaverse Face (MEFA) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Metaverse Face could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.000030 in 2026. Metaverse Face (MEFA) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of MEFA is $ 0.000032 with a 10.25% growth rate. Metaverse Face (MEFA) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of MEFA is $ 0.000033 with a 15.76% growth rate. Metaverse Face (MEFA) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MEFA in 2029 is $ 0.000035 along with 21.55% growth rate. Metaverse Face (MEFA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MEFA in 2030 is $ 0.000037 along with 27.63% growth rate. Metaverse Face (MEFA) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Metaverse Face could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.000060. Metaverse Face (MEFA) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Metaverse Face could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.000098. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.000029 0.00%

2026 $ 0.000030 5.00%

2027 $ 0.000032 10.25%

2028 $ 0.000033 15.76%

2029 $ 0.000035 21.55%

2030 $ 0.000037 27.63%

2031 $ 0.000038 34.01%

2032 $ 0.000040 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.000042 47.75%

2034 $ 0.000045 55.13%

2035 $ 0.000047 62.89%

2036 $ 0.000049 71.03%

2037 $ 0.000052 79.59%

2038 $ 0.000054 88.56%

2039 $ 0.000057 97.99%

2040 $ 0.000060 107.89% Show More Short Term Metaverse Face Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 31, 2025(Today) $ 0.000029 0.00%

November 1, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.000029 0.01%

November 7, 2025(This Week) $ 0.000029 0.10%

November 30, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.000029 0.41% Metaverse Face (MEFA) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for MEFA on October 31, 2025(Today) , is $0.000029 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Metaverse Face (MEFA) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 1, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for MEFA, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.000029 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Metaverse Face (MEFA) Price Prediction This Week By November 7, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for MEFA, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.000029 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Metaverse Face (MEFA) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for MEFA is $0.000029 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Metaverse Face Price Statistics
Price Change (24H) --
Market Cap $ 276.44K
Circulation Supply 9.50B
Volume (24H) --
The latest MEFA price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, MEFA has a circulating supply of 9.50B and a total market capitalisation of $ 276.44K.

Metaverse Face Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Metaverse Face live price page, the current price of Metaverse Face is 0.000029USD. The circulating supply of Metaverse Face(MEFA) is 9.50B MEFA , giving it a market capitalization of $276,438 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -3.31% $ 0 $ 0.000030 $ 0.000028

7 Days -3.64% $ -0.000001 $ 0.000031 $ 0.000027

30 Days 4.65% $ 0.000001 $ 0.000031 $ 0.000027 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Metaverse Face has shown a price movement of $0 , reflecting a -3.31% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Metaverse Face was trading at a high of $0.000031 and a low of $0.000027 . It had witnessed a price change of -3.64% . This recent trend showcases MEFA's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Metaverse Face has experienced a 4.65% change, reflecting approximately $0.000001 to its value. This indicates that MEFA could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Metaverse Face (MEFA) Price Prediction Module Works? The Metaverse Face Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of MEFA based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Metaverse Face over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of MEFA, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Metaverse Face. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of MEFA. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of MEFA to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Metaverse Face.

Why is MEFA Price Prediction Important?

MEFA Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

