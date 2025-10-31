Metavault Trade (MVX) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Metavault Trade price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much MVX will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Metavault Trade Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD)

Metavault Trade (MVX) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year)
Based on your prediction, Metavault Trade could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.046184 in 2025.

Metavault Trade (MVX) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year)
Based on your prediction, Metavault Trade could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.048493 in 2026.

Metavault Trade (MVX) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years)
According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of MVX is $ 0.050918 with a 10.25% growth rate.

Metavault Trade (MVX) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years)
According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of MVX is $ 0.053464 with a 15.76% growth rate.

Metavault Trade (MVX) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MVX in 2029 is $ 0.056137 along with 21.55% growth rate.

Metavault Trade (MVX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MVX in 2030 is $ 0.058944 along with 27.63% growth rate.

Metavault Trade (MVX) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)
In 2040, the price of Metavault Trade could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.096014.

Metavault Trade (MVX) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years)
In 2050, the price of Metavault Trade could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.156397.

Current Metavault Trade Price Statistics

The latest MVX price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, MVX has a circulating supply of 2.51M and a total market capitalisation of $ 116.04K.

Metavault Trade Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Metavault Trade live price page, the current price of Metavault Trade is 0.046184USD. The circulating supply of Metavault Trade(MVX) is 2.51M MVX , giving it a market capitalization of $116,044 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -5.26% $ -0.002565 $ 0.049463 $ 0.045490

7 Days 2.79% $ 0.001287 $ 0.055618 $ 0.044934

30 Days -5.39% $ -0.002492 $ 0.055618 $ 0.044934 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Metavault Trade has shown a price movement of $-0.002565 , reflecting a -5.26% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Metavault Trade was trading at a high of $0.055618 and a low of $0.044934 . It had witnessed a price change of 2.79% . This recent trend showcases MVX's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Metavault Trade has experienced a -5.39% change, reflecting approximately $-0.002492 to its value. This indicates that MVX could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Metavault Trade (MVX) Price Prediction Module Works? The Metavault Trade Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of MVX based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Metavault Trade over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of MVX, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Metavault Trade. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of MVX. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of MVX to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Metavault Trade.

Why is MVX Price Prediction Important?

MVX Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

