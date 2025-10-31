Metaplex (MPLX) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Metaplex price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much MPLX will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Metaplex % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. Metaplex Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Metaplex (MPLX) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Metaplex could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.212176 in 2025. Metaplex (MPLX) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Metaplex could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.222784 in 2026. Metaplex (MPLX) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of MPLX is $ 0.233924 with a 10.25% growth rate. Metaplex (MPLX) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of MPLX is $ 0.245620 with a 15.76% growth rate. Metaplex (MPLX) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MPLX in 2029 is $ 0.257901 along with 21.55% growth rate. Metaplex (MPLX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MPLX in 2030 is $ 0.270796 along with 27.63% growth rate. Metaplex (MPLX) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Metaplex could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.441098. Metaplex (MPLX) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Metaplex could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.718503.

2026 $ 0.222784 5.00%

2027 $ 0.233924 10.25%

2028 $ 0.245620 15.76%

2029 $ 0.257901 21.55%

2030 $ 0.270796 27.63%

2031 $ 0.284336 34.01%

2032 $ 0.298552 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.313480 47.75%

2034 $ 0.329154 55.13%

2035 $ 0.345612 62.89%

2036 $ 0.362892 71.03%

2037 $ 0.381037 79.59%

2038 $ 0.400089 88.56%

2039 $ 0.420093 97.99%

2040 $ 0.441098 107.89% Show More Short Term Metaplex Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 31, 2025(Today) $ 0.212176 0.00%

November 1, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.212205 0.01%

November 7, 2025(This Week) $ 0.212379 0.10%

November 30, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.213047 0.41% Metaplex (MPLX) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for MPLX on October 31, 2025(Today) , is $0.212176 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Metaplex (MPLX) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 1, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for MPLX, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.212205 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Metaplex (MPLX) Price Prediction This Week By November 7, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for MPLX, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.212379 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Metaplex (MPLX) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for MPLX is $0.213047 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Metaplex Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 121.52M$ 121.52M $ 121.52M Circulation Supply 572.91M 572.91M 572.91M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest MPLX price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, MPLX has a circulating supply of 572.91M and a total market capitalisation of $ 121.52M. View Live MPLX Price

Metaplex Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Metaplex live price page, the current price of Metaplex is 0.212176USD. The circulating supply of Metaplex(MPLX) is 572.91M MPLX , giving it a market capitalization of $121,518,348 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -4.50% $ -0.010005 $ 0.223804 $ 0.210379

7 Days -4.44% $ -0.009424 $ 0.266145 $ 0.210534

30 Days -20.37% $ -0.043236 $ 0.266145 $ 0.210534 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Metaplex has shown a price movement of $-0.010005 , reflecting a -4.50% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Metaplex was trading at a high of $0.266145 and a low of $0.210534 . It had witnessed a price change of -4.44% . This recent trend showcases MPLX's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Metaplex has experienced a -20.37% change, reflecting approximately $-0.043236 to its value. This indicates that MPLX could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Metaplex (MPLX) Price Prediction Module Works? The Metaplex Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of MPLX based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Metaplex over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of MPLX, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Metaplex. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of MPLX. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of MPLX to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Metaplex.

Why is MPLX Price Prediction Important?

MPLX Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

