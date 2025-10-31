Liquid Staked SOL (LSSOL) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Liquid Staked SOL price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much LSSOL will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Liquid Staked SOL % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Liquid Staked SOL Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Liquid Staked SOL (LSSOL) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Liquid Staked SOL could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 186.36 in 2025. Liquid Staked SOL (LSSOL) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Liquid Staked SOL could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 195.6780 in 2026. Liquid Staked SOL (LSSOL) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of LSSOL is $ 205.4619 with a 10.25% growth rate. Liquid Staked SOL (LSSOL) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of LSSOL is $ 215.7349 with a 15.76% growth rate. Liquid Staked SOL (LSSOL) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LSSOL in 2029 is $ 226.5217 along with 21.55% growth rate. Liquid Staked SOL (LSSOL) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LSSOL in 2030 is $ 237.8478 along with 27.63% growth rate. Liquid Staked SOL (LSSOL) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Liquid Staked SOL could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 387.4290. Liquid Staked SOL (LSSOL) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Liquid Staked SOL could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 631.0811. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 186.36 0.00%

2026 $ 195.6780 5.00%

2027 $ 205.4619 10.25%

2028 $ 215.7349 15.76%

2029 $ 226.5217 21.55%

2030 $ 237.8478 27.63%

2031 $ 249.7402 34.01%

2032 $ 262.2272 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 275.3385 47.75%

2034 $ 289.1055 55.13%

2035 $ 303.5608 62.89%

2036 $ 318.7388 71.03%

2037 $ 334.6757 79.59%

2038 $ 351.4095 88.56%

2039 $ 368.9800 97.99%

2040 $ 387.4290 107.89% Show More Short Term Liquid Staked SOL Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 31, 2025(Today) $ 186.36 0.00%

November 1, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 186.3855 0.01%

November 7, 2025(This Week) $ 186.5387 0.10%

November 30, 2025(30 Days) $ 187.1258 0.41% Liquid Staked SOL (LSSOL) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for LSSOL on October 31, 2025(Today) , is $186.36 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Liquid Staked SOL (LSSOL) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 1, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for LSSOL, using a 5% annual growth input, is $186.3855 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Liquid Staked SOL (LSSOL) Price Prediction This Week By November 7, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for LSSOL, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $186.5387 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Liquid Staked SOL (LSSOL) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for LSSOL is $187.1258 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Liquid Staked SOL Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 2.15M$ 2.15M $ 2.15M Circulation Supply 11.53K 11.53K 11.53K Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest LSSOL price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, LSSOL has a circulating supply of 11.53K and a total market capitalisation of $ 2.15M. View Live LSSOL Price

Liquid Staked SOL Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Liquid Staked SOL live price page, the current price of Liquid Staked SOL is 186.36USD. The circulating supply of Liquid Staked SOL(LSSOL) is 11.53K LSSOL , giving it a market capitalization of $2,148,375 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -5.97% $ -11.8490 $ 200.93 $ 182.73

7 Days -3.44% $ -6.4150 $ 211.2102 $ 184.2225

30 Days -11.73% $ -21.8611 $ 211.2102 $ 184.2225 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Liquid Staked SOL has shown a price movement of $-11.8490 , reflecting a -5.97% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Liquid Staked SOL was trading at a high of $211.2102 and a low of $184.2225 . It had witnessed a price change of -3.44% . This recent trend showcases LSSOL's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Liquid Staked SOL has experienced a -11.73% change, reflecting approximately $-21.8611 to its value. This indicates that LSSOL could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Liquid Staked SOL (LSSOL) Price Prediction Module Works? The Liquid Staked SOL Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of LSSOL based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Liquid Staked SOL over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of LSSOL, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Liquid Staked SOL. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of LSSOL. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of LSSOL to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Liquid Staked SOL.

Why is LSSOL Price Prediction Important?

LSSOL Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

