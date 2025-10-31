Jakpot Games (JAKPOT) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Jakpot Games price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much JAKPOT will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Buy JAKPOT

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Jakpot Games % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Jakpot Games Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Jakpot Games (JAKPOT) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Jakpot Games could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.000078 in 2025. Jakpot Games (JAKPOT) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Jakpot Games could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.000082 in 2026. Jakpot Games (JAKPOT) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of JAKPOT is $ 0.000086 with a 10.25% growth rate. Jakpot Games (JAKPOT) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of JAKPOT is $ 0.000090 with a 15.76% growth rate. Jakpot Games (JAKPOT) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of JAKPOT in 2029 is $ 0.000095 along with 21.55% growth rate. Jakpot Games (JAKPOT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of JAKPOT in 2030 is $ 0.000099 along with 27.63% growth rate. Jakpot Games (JAKPOT) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Jakpot Games could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.000162. Jakpot Games (JAKPOT) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Jakpot Games could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.000265. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.000078 0.00%

2026 $ 0.000082 5.00%

2027 $ 0.000086 10.25%

2028 $ 0.000090 15.76%

2029 $ 0.000095 21.55%

2030 $ 0.000099 27.63%

2031 $ 0.000104 34.01%

2032 $ 0.000110 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.000115 47.75%

2034 $ 0.000121 55.13%

2035 $ 0.000127 62.89%

2036 $ 0.000133 71.03%

2037 $ 0.000140 79.59%

2038 $ 0.000147 88.56%

2039 $ 0.000154 97.99%

2040 $ 0.000162 107.89% Show More Short Term Jakpot Games Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 31, 2025(Today) $ 0.000078 0.00%

November 1, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.000078 0.01%

November 7, 2025(This Week) $ 0.000078 0.10%

November 30, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.000078 0.41% Jakpot Games (JAKPOT) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for JAKPOT on October 31, 2025(Today) , is $0.000078 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Jakpot Games (JAKPOT) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 1, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for JAKPOT, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.000078 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Jakpot Games (JAKPOT) Price Prediction This Week By November 7, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for JAKPOT, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.000078 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Jakpot Games (JAKPOT) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for JAKPOT is $0.000078 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Jakpot Games Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 76.86K$ 76.86K $ 76.86K Circulation Supply 987.56M 987.56M 987.56M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest JAKPOT price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, JAKPOT has a circulating supply of 987.56M and a total market capitalisation of $ 76.86K. View Live JAKPOT Price

Jakpot Games Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Jakpot Games live price page, the current price of Jakpot Games is 0.000078USD. The circulating supply of Jakpot Games(JAKPOT) is 987.56M JAKPOT , giving it a market capitalization of $76,860 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 21.64% $ 0 $ 0.000078 $ 0.000061

7 Days -41.89% $ -0.000032 $ 0.000134 $ 0.000062

30 Days -6.42% $ -0.000005 $ 0.000134 $ 0.000062 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Jakpot Games has shown a price movement of $0 , reflecting a 21.64% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Jakpot Games was trading at a high of $0.000134 and a low of $0.000062 . It had witnessed a price change of -41.89% . This recent trend showcases JAKPOT's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Jakpot Games has experienced a -6.42% change, reflecting approximately $-0.000005 to its value. This indicates that JAKPOT could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Jakpot Games (JAKPOT) Price Prediction Module Works? The Jakpot Games Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of JAKPOT based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Jakpot Games over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of JAKPOT, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Jakpot Games. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of JAKPOT. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of JAKPOT to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Jakpot Games.

Why is JAKPOT Price Prediction Important?

JAKPOT Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is JAKPOT worth investing now? According to your predictions, JAKPOT will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of JAKPOT next month? According to the Jakpot Games (JAKPOT) price prediction tool, the forecasted JAKPOT price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 JAKPOT cost in 2026? The price of 1 Jakpot Games (JAKPOT) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, JAKPOT will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of JAKPOT in 2027? Jakpot Games (JAKPOT) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 JAKPOT by 2027. What is the estimated price target of JAKPOT in 2028? According to your price prediction input, Jakpot Games (JAKPOT) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of JAKPOT in 2029? According to your price prediction input, Jakpot Games (JAKPOT) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 JAKPOT cost in 2030? The price of 1 Jakpot Games (JAKPOT) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, JAKPOT will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the JAKPOT price prediction for 2040? Jakpot Games (JAKPOT) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 JAKPOT by 2040. Sign Up Now