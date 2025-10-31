Flagship by Virtuals (FYI) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Flagship by Virtuals price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much FYI will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Flagship by Virtuals % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Flagship by Virtuals Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Flagship by Virtuals (FYI) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Flagship by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.005090 in 2025. Flagship by Virtuals (FYI) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Flagship by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.005345 in 2026. Flagship by Virtuals (FYI) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of FYI is $ 0.005612 with a 10.25% growth rate. Flagship by Virtuals (FYI) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of FYI is $ 0.005893 with a 15.76% growth rate. Flagship by Virtuals (FYI) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FYI in 2029 is $ 0.006188 along with 21.55% growth rate. Flagship by Virtuals (FYI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FYI in 2030 is $ 0.006497 along with 27.63% growth rate. Flagship by Virtuals (FYI) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Flagship by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.010583. Flagship by Virtuals (FYI) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Flagship by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.017239. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.005090 0.00%

2026 $ 0.005345 5.00%

2027 $ 0.005612 10.25%

2028 $ 0.005893 15.76%

2029 $ 0.006188 21.55%

2030 $ 0.006497 27.63%

2031 $ 0.006822 34.01%

2032 $ 0.007163 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.007521 47.75%

2034 $ 0.007897 55.13%

2035 $ 0.008292 62.89%

2036 $ 0.008707 71.03%

2037 $ 0.009142 79.59%

2038 $ 0.009599 88.56%

2039 $ 0.010079 97.99%

2040 $ 0.010583 107.89% Show More Short Term Flagship by Virtuals Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 31, 2025(Today) $ 0.005090 0.00%

November 1, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.005091 0.01%

November 7, 2025(This Week) $ 0.005095 0.10%

November 30, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.005111 0.41% Flagship by Virtuals (FYI) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for FYI on October 31, 2025(Today) , is $0.005090 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Flagship by Virtuals (FYI) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 1, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for FYI, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.005091 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Flagship by Virtuals (FYI) Price Prediction This Week By November 7, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for FYI, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.005095 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Flagship by Virtuals (FYI) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for FYI is $0.005111 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Flagship by Virtuals Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 499.82K$ 499.82K $ 499.82K Circulation Supply 98.18M 98.18M 98.18M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest FYI price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, FYI has a circulating supply of 98.18M and a total market capitalisation of $ 499.82K. View Live FYI Price

Flagship by Virtuals Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Flagship by Virtuals live price page, the current price of Flagship by Virtuals is 0.005090USD. The circulating supply of Flagship by Virtuals(FYI) is 98.18M FYI , giving it a market capitalization of $499,818 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -20.65% $ -0.001325 $ 0.006579 $ 0.004774

7 Days 58.01% $ 0.002953 $ 0.006761 $ 0.003214

30 Days -13.34% $ -0.000679 $ 0.006761 $ 0.003214 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Flagship by Virtuals has shown a price movement of $-0.001325 , reflecting a -20.65% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Flagship by Virtuals was trading at a high of $0.006761 and a low of $0.003214 . It had witnessed a price change of 58.01% . This recent trend showcases FYI's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Flagship by Virtuals has experienced a -13.34% change, reflecting approximately $-0.000679 to its value. This indicates that FYI could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Flagship by Virtuals (FYI) Price Prediction Module Works? The Flagship by Virtuals Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of FYI based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Flagship by Virtuals over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of FYI, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Flagship by Virtuals. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of FYI. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of FYI to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Flagship by Virtuals.

Why is FYI Price Prediction Important?

FYI Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

