DeFi Dollar (USDFI) Price Prediction (USD)

Get DeFi Dollar price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much USDFI will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of DeFi Dollar % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction DeFi Dollar Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) DeFi Dollar (USDFI) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, DeFi Dollar could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.998583 in 2025. DeFi Dollar (USDFI) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, DeFi Dollar could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1.0485 in 2026. DeFi Dollar (USDFI) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of USDFI is $ 1.1009 with a 10.25% growth rate. DeFi Dollar (USDFI) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of USDFI is $ 1.1559 with a 15.76% growth rate. DeFi Dollar (USDFI) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of USDFI in 2029 is $ 1.2137 along with 21.55% growth rate. DeFi Dollar (USDFI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of USDFI in 2030 is $ 1.2744 along with 27.63% growth rate. DeFi Dollar (USDFI) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of DeFi Dollar could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 2.0759. DeFi Dollar (USDFI) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of DeFi Dollar could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 3.3815. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.998583 0.00%

2026 $ 1.0485 5.00%

2027 $ 1.1009 10.25%

2028 $ 1.1559 15.76%

2029 $ 1.2137 21.55%

2030 $ 1.2744 27.63%

2031 $ 1.3381 34.01%

2032 $ 1.4051 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 1.4753 47.75%

2034 $ 1.5491 55.13%

2035 $ 1.6265 62.89%

2036 $ 1.7079 71.03%

2037 $ 1.7933 79.59%

2038 $ 1.8829 88.56%

2039 $ 1.9771 97.99%

2040 $ 2.0759 107.89% Show More Short Term DeFi Dollar Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 31, 2025(Today) $ 0.998583 0.00%

November 1, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.998719 0.01%

November 7, 2025(This Week) $ 0.999540 0.10%

November 30, 2025(30 Days) $ 1.0026 0.41% DeFi Dollar (USDFI) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for USDFI on October 31, 2025(Today) , is $0.998583 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. DeFi Dollar (USDFI) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 1, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for USDFI, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.998719 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. DeFi Dollar (USDFI) Price Prediction This Week By November 7, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for USDFI, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.999540 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. DeFi Dollar (USDFI) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for USDFI is $1.0026 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current DeFi Dollar Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 468.30K$ 468.30K $ 468.30K Circulation Supply 468.92K 468.92K 468.92K Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest USDFI price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, USDFI has a circulating supply of 468.92K and a total market capitalisation of $ 468.30K.

DeFi Dollar Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on DeFi Dollar live price page, the current price of DeFi Dollar is 0.998583USD. The circulating supply of DeFi Dollar(USDFI) is 468.92K USDFI , giving it a market capitalization of $468,298 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.02% $ -0.000279 $ 0.999429 $ 0.994102

7 Days -0.03% $ -0.000384 $ 1.0014 $ 0.994199

30 Days 0.05% $ 0.000472 $ 1.0014 $ 0.994199 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, DeFi Dollar has shown a price movement of $-0.000279 , reflecting a -0.02% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, DeFi Dollar was trading at a high of $1.0014 and a low of $0.994199 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.03% . This recent trend showcases USDFI's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, DeFi Dollar has experienced a 0.05% change, reflecting approximately $0.000472 to its value. This indicates that USDFI could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does DeFi Dollar (USDFI) Price Prediction Module Works? The DeFi Dollar Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of USDFI based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for DeFi Dollar over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of USDFI, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of DeFi Dollar. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of USDFI. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of USDFI to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of DeFi Dollar.

Why is USDFI Price Prediction Important?

USDFI Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

