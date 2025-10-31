Daku V2 (DAKU) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Daku V2 price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much DAKU will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Buy DAKU

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Daku V2 % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Daku V2 Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Daku V2 (DAKU) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Daku V2 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.117655 in 2025. Daku V2 (DAKU) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Daku V2 could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.123537 in 2026. Daku V2 (DAKU) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of DAKU is $ 0.129714 with a 10.25% growth rate. Daku V2 (DAKU) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of DAKU is $ 0.136200 with a 15.76% growth rate. Daku V2 (DAKU) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DAKU in 2029 is $ 0.143010 along with 21.55% growth rate. Daku V2 (DAKU) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DAKU in 2030 is $ 0.150160 along with 27.63% growth rate. Daku V2 (DAKU) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Daku V2 could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.244596. Daku V2 (DAKU) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Daku V2 could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.398421. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.117655 0.00%

2026 $ 0.123537 5.00%

2027 $ 0.129714 10.25%

2028 $ 0.136200 15.76%

2029 $ 0.143010 21.55%

2030 $ 0.150160 27.63%

2031 $ 0.157668 34.01%

2032 $ 0.165552 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.173830 47.75%

2034 $ 0.182521 55.13%

2035 $ 0.191647 62.89%

2036 $ 0.201229 71.03%

2037 $ 0.211291 79.59%

2038 $ 0.221856 88.56%

2039 $ 0.232948 97.99%

2040 $ 0.244596 107.89% Show More Short Term Daku V2 Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 31, 2025(Today) $ 0.117655 0.00%

November 1, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.117671 0.01%

November 7, 2025(This Week) $ 0.117767 0.10%

November 30, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.118138 0.41% Daku V2 (DAKU) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for DAKU on October 31, 2025(Today) , is $0.117655 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Daku V2 (DAKU) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 1, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for DAKU, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.117671 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Daku V2 (DAKU) Price Prediction This Week By November 7, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for DAKU, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.117767 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Daku V2 (DAKU) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for DAKU is $0.118138 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Daku V2 Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 70.17M$ 70.17M $ 70.17M Circulation Supply 600.00M 600.00M 600.00M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest DAKU price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, DAKU has a circulating supply of 600.00M and a total market capitalisation of $ 70.17M. View Live DAKU Price

Daku V2 Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Daku V2 live price page, the current price of Daku V2 is 0.117655USD. The circulating supply of Daku V2(DAKU) is 600.00M DAKU , giving it a market capitalization of $70,166,567 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -5.79% $ -0.007231 $ 0.126745 $ 0.114349

7 Days -5.33% $ -0.006271 $ 0.130629 $ 0.110631

30 Days 4.67% $ 0.005491 $ 0.130629 $ 0.110631 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Daku V2 has shown a price movement of $-0.007231 , reflecting a -5.79% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Daku V2 was trading at a high of $0.130629 and a low of $0.110631 . It had witnessed a price change of -5.33% . This recent trend showcases DAKU's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Daku V2 has experienced a 4.67% change, reflecting approximately $0.005491 to its value. This indicates that DAKU could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Daku V2 (DAKU) Price Prediction Module Works? The Daku V2 Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of DAKU based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Daku V2 over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of DAKU, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Daku V2. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of DAKU. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of DAKU to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Daku V2.

Why is DAKU Price Prediction Important?

DAKU Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is DAKU worth investing now? According to your predictions, DAKU will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of DAKU next month? According to the Daku V2 (DAKU) price prediction tool, the forecasted DAKU price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 DAKU cost in 2026? The price of 1 Daku V2 (DAKU) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, DAKU will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of DAKU in 2027? Daku V2 (DAKU) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 DAKU by 2027. What is the estimated price target of DAKU in 2028? According to your price prediction input, Daku V2 (DAKU) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of DAKU in 2029? According to your price prediction input, Daku V2 (DAKU) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 DAKU cost in 2030? The price of 1 Daku V2 (DAKU) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, DAKU will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the DAKU price prediction for 2040? Daku V2 (DAKU) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 DAKU by 2040. Sign Up Now