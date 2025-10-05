ANGL TOKEN (ANGL) Price Prediction (USD)

Get ANGL TOKEN price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much ANGL will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of ANGL TOKEN % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction ANGL TOKEN Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) ANGL TOKEN (ANGL) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, ANGL TOKEN could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.003429 in 2025. ANGL TOKEN (ANGL) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, ANGL TOKEN could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.003600 in 2026. ANGL TOKEN (ANGL) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of ANGL is $ 0.003780 with a 10.25% growth rate. ANGL TOKEN (ANGL) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of ANGL is $ 0.003969 with a 15.76% growth rate. ANGL TOKEN (ANGL) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ANGL in 2029 is $ 0.004168 along with 21.55% growth rate. ANGL TOKEN (ANGL) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ANGL in 2030 is $ 0.004376 along with 27.63% growth rate. ANGL TOKEN (ANGL) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of ANGL TOKEN could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.007128. ANGL TOKEN (ANGL) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of ANGL TOKEN could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.011612. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.003429 0.00%

2026 $ 0.003600 5.00%

2027 $ 0.003780 10.25%

2028 $ 0.003969 15.76%

2029 $ 0.004168 21.55%

2030 $ 0.004376 27.63%

2031 $ 0.004595 34.01%

2032 $ 0.004825 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.005066 47.75%

2034 $ 0.005319 55.13%

2035 $ 0.005585 62.89%

2036 $ 0.005864 71.03%

2037 $ 0.006158 79.59%

2038 $ 0.006466 88.56%

2039 $ 0.006789 97.99%

2040 $ 0.007128 107.89% Show More Short Term ANGL TOKEN Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 5, 2025(Today) $ 0.003429 0.00%

October 6, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.003429 0.01%

October 12, 2025(This Week) $ 0.003432 0.10%

November 4, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.003443 0.41% ANGL TOKEN (ANGL) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for ANGL on October 5, 2025(Today) , is $0.003429 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. ANGL TOKEN (ANGL) Price Prediction Tomorrow For October 6, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for ANGL, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.003429 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. ANGL TOKEN (ANGL) Price Prediction This Week By October 12, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for ANGL, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.003432 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. ANGL TOKEN (ANGL) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for ANGL is $0.003443 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current ANGL TOKEN Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 737.26K$ 737.26K $ 737.26K Circulation Supply 215.00M 215.00M 215.00M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest ANGL price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, ANGL has a circulating supply of 215.00M and a total market capitalisation of $ 737.26K. View Live ANGL Price

ANGL TOKEN Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on ANGL TOKEN live price page, the current price of ANGL TOKEN is 0.003429USD. The circulating supply of ANGL TOKEN(ANGL) is 215.00M ANGL , giving it a market capitalization of $737,261 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 1.14% $ 0 $ 0.003831 $ 0.003326

7 Days -0.99% $ -0.000034 $ 0.003865 $ 0.003117

30 Days -4.73% $ -0.000162 $ 0.003865 $ 0.003117 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, ANGL TOKEN has shown a price movement of $0 , reflecting a 1.14% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, ANGL TOKEN was trading at a high of $0.003865 and a low of $0.003117 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.99% . This recent trend showcases ANGL's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, ANGL TOKEN has experienced a -4.73% change, reflecting approximately $-0.000162 to its value. This indicates that ANGL could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does ANGL TOKEN (ANGL) Price Prediction Module Works? The ANGL TOKEN Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of ANGL based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for ANGL TOKEN over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of ANGL, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of ANGL TOKEN. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of ANGL. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of ANGL to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of ANGL TOKEN.

Why is ANGL Price Prediction Important?

ANGL Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is ANGL worth investing now? According to your predictions, ANGL will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of ANGL next month? According to the ANGL TOKEN (ANGL) price prediction tool, the forecasted ANGL price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 ANGL cost in 2026? The price of 1 ANGL TOKEN (ANGL) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, ANGL will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of ANGL in 2027? ANGL TOKEN (ANGL) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 ANGL by 2027. What is the estimated price target of ANGL in 2028? According to your price prediction input, ANGL TOKEN (ANGL) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of ANGL in 2029? According to your price prediction input, ANGL TOKEN (ANGL) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 ANGL cost in 2030? The price of 1 ANGL TOKEN (ANGL) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, ANGL will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the ANGL price prediction for 2040? ANGL TOKEN (ANGL) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 ANGL by 2040.