XPIN Network (XPIN) Price Prediction (USD)

Get XPIN Network price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much XPIN will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of XPIN Network % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.00707 $0.00707 $0.00707 +2.62% USD Actual Prediction XPIN Network Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) XPIN Network (XPIN) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, XPIN Network could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.00707 in 2025. XPIN Network (XPIN) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, XPIN Network could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.007423 in 2026. XPIN Network (XPIN) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of XPIN is $ 0.007794 with a 10.25% growth rate. XPIN Network (XPIN) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of XPIN is $ 0.008184 with a 15.76% growth rate. XPIN Network (XPIN) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of XPIN in 2029 is $ 0.008593 along with 21.55% growth rate. XPIN Network (XPIN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of XPIN in 2030 is $ 0.009023 along with 27.63% growth rate. XPIN Network (XPIN) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of XPIN Network could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.014698. XPIN Network (XPIN) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of XPIN Network could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.023941. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.00707 0.00%

2026 $ 0.007423 5.00%

2027 $ 0.007794 10.25%

2028 $ 0.008184 15.76%

2029 $ 0.008593 21.55%

2030 $ 0.009023 27.63%

2031 $ 0.009474 34.01%

2032 $ 0.009948 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.010445 47.75%

2034 $ 0.010967 55.13%

2035 $ 0.011516 62.89%

2036 $ 0.012092 71.03%

2037 $ 0.012696 79.59%

2038 $ 0.013331 88.56%

2039 $ 0.013998 97.99%

2040 $ 0.014698 107.89% Show More Short Term XPIN Network Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 31, 2025(Today) $ 0.00707 0.00%

November 1, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.007070 0.01%

November 7, 2025(This Week) $ 0.007076 0.10%

November 30, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.007099 0.41% XPIN Network (XPIN) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for XPIN on October 31, 2025(Today) , is $0.00707 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. XPIN Network (XPIN) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 1, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for XPIN, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.007070 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. XPIN Network (XPIN) Price Prediction This Week By November 7, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for XPIN, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.007076 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. XPIN Network (XPIN) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for XPIN is $0.007099 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current XPIN Network Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.00707$ 0.00707 $ 0.00707 Price Change (24H) +2.62% Market Cap $ 115.35M$ 115.35M $ 115.35M Circulation Supply 16.32B 16.32B 16.32B Volume (24H) $ 929.40K$ 929.40K $ 929.40K Volume (24H) -- The latest XPIN price is $ 0.00707. It has a 24-hour change of +2.62%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 929.40K. Furthermore, XPIN has a circulating supply of 16.32B and a total market capitalisation of $ 115.35M. View Live XPIN Price

XPIN Network Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on XPIN Network live price page, the current price of XPIN Network is 0.00707USD. The circulating supply of XPIN Network(XPIN) is 0.00 XPIN , giving it a market capitalization of $115.35M . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.07% $ -0.000595 $ 0.007663 $ 0.006741

7 Days -0.18% $ -0.001563 $ 0.009327 $ 0.006741

30 Days 8.11% $ 0.006274 $ 0.010408 $ 0.000323 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, XPIN Network has shown a price movement of $-0.000595 , reflecting a -0.07% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, XPIN Network was trading at a high of $0.009327 and a low of $0.006741 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.18% . This recent trend showcases XPIN's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, XPIN Network has experienced a 8.11% change, reflecting approximately $0.006274 to its value. This indicates that XPIN could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete XPIN Network price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full XPIN Price History

How Does XPIN Network (XPIN) Price Prediction Module Works? The XPIN Network Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of XPIN based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for XPIN Network over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of XPIN, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of XPIN Network. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of XPIN. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of XPIN to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of XPIN Network.

Why is XPIN Price Prediction Important?

XPIN Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is XPIN worth investing now? According to your predictions, XPIN will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of XPIN next month? According to the XPIN Network (XPIN) price prediction tool, the forecasted XPIN price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 XPIN cost in 2026? The price of 1 XPIN Network (XPIN) today is $0.00707 . According to the prediction module above, XPIN will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of XPIN in 2027? XPIN Network (XPIN) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 XPIN by 2027. What is the estimated price target of XPIN in 2028? According to your price prediction input, XPIN Network (XPIN) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of XPIN in 2029? According to your price prediction input, XPIN Network (XPIN) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 XPIN cost in 2030? The price of 1 XPIN Network (XPIN) today is $0.00707 . According to the prediction module above, XPIN will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the XPIN price prediction for 2040? XPIN Network (XPIN) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 XPIN by 2040.