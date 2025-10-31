WLFI (WLFI) Price Prediction (USD)

Get WLFI price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much WLFI will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Buy WLFI

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of WLFI % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.1383 $0.1383 $0.1383 +0.50% USD Actual Prediction WLFI Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) WLFI (WLFI) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, WLFI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.1383 in 2025. WLFI (WLFI) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, WLFI could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.145215 in 2026. WLFI (WLFI) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of WLFI is $ 0.152475 with a 10.25% growth rate. WLFI (WLFI) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of WLFI is $ 0.160099 with a 15.76% growth rate. WLFI (WLFI) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WLFI in 2029 is $ 0.168104 along with 21.55% growth rate. WLFI (WLFI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WLFI in 2030 is $ 0.176509 along with 27.63% growth rate. WLFI (WLFI) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of WLFI could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.287515. WLFI (WLFI) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of WLFI could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.468332. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.1383 0.00%

2026 $ 0.145215 5.00%

2027 $ 0.152475 10.25%

2028 $ 0.160099 15.76%

2029 $ 0.168104 21.55%

2030 $ 0.176509 27.63%

2031 $ 0.185335 34.01%

2032 $ 0.194601 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.204332 47.75%

2034 $ 0.214548 55.13%

2035 $ 0.225276 62.89%

2036 $ 0.236539 71.03%

2037 $ 0.248366 79.59%

2038 $ 0.260785 88.56%

2039 $ 0.273824 97.99%

2040 $ 0.287515 107.89% Show More Short Term WLFI Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 31, 2025(Today) $ 0.1383 0.00%

November 1, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.138318 0.01%

November 7, 2025(This Week) $ 0.138432 0.10%

November 30, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.138868 0.41% WLFI (WLFI) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for WLFI on October 31, 2025(Today) , is $0.1383 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. WLFI (WLFI) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 1, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for WLFI, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.138318 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. WLFI (WLFI) Price Prediction This Week By November 7, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for WLFI, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.138432 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. WLFI (WLFI) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for WLFI is $0.138868 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current WLFI Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.1383$ 0.1383 $ 0.1383 Price Change (24H) +0.50% Market Cap $ 3.39B$ 3.39B $ 3.39B Circulation Supply 24.57B 24.57B 24.57B Volume (24H) $ 12.48M$ 12.48M $ 12.48M Volume (24H) -- The latest WLFI price is $ 0.1383. It has a 24-hour change of +0.50%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.48M. Furthermore, WLFI has a circulating supply of 24.57B and a total market capitalisation of $ 3.39B. View Live WLFI Price

How to Buy WLFI (WLFI) Trying to buy WLFI? You can now purchase WLFI via credit card, bank transfer, P2P and many more payment methods. Learn how to buy WLFI and get started at MEXC now! Learn How To Buy WLFI Now

WLFI Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on WLFI live price page, the current price of WLFI is 0.1381USD. The circulating supply of WLFI(WLFI) is 0.00 WLFI , giving it a market capitalization of $3.39B . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.08% $ -0.012800 $ 0.1515 $ 0.1349

7 Days -0.05% $ -0.008200 $ 0.1568 $ 0.1326

30 Days -0.28% $ -0.055600 $ 0.2118 $ 0.0714 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, WLFI has shown a price movement of $-0.012800 , reflecting a -0.08% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, WLFI was trading at a high of $0.1568 and a low of $0.1326 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.05% . This recent trend showcases WLFI's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, WLFI has experienced a -0.28% change, reflecting approximately $-0.055600 to its value. This indicates that WLFI could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete WLFI price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full WLFI Price History

How Does WLFI (WLFI) Price Prediction Module Works? The WLFI Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of WLFI based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for WLFI over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of WLFI, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of WLFI. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of WLFI. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of WLFI to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of WLFI.

Why is WLFI Price Prediction Important?

WLFI Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is WLFI worth investing now? According to your predictions, WLFI will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of WLFI next month? According to the WLFI (WLFI) price prediction tool, the forecasted WLFI price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 WLFI cost in 2026? The price of 1 WLFI (WLFI) today is $0.1383 . According to the prediction module above, WLFI will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of WLFI in 2027? WLFI (WLFI) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 WLFI by 2027. What is the estimated price target of WLFI in 2028? According to your price prediction input, WLFI (WLFI) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of WLFI in 2029? According to your price prediction input, WLFI (WLFI) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 WLFI cost in 2030? The price of 1 WLFI (WLFI) today is $0.1383 . According to the prediction module above, WLFI will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the WLFI price prediction for 2040? WLFI (WLFI) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 WLFI by 2040. Sign Up Now